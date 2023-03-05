Strengthen and protect the skin’s barrier layer: How to prep your skin ahead of Holi

Holi is right around the corner and while there isn't much preparation that you need for this festival unlike others, your skin needs attention regardless. Ahead of the celebration, you need to prep your skin for the burst of colours and splashes of unfiltered water, often out of nowhere.

It is important to strengthen your skin barrier and at the same time protect it from harsh pigments. You do not want to wake up a day after Holi with acne breakouts that can be cured many skin products later, right?

Team Indulge got in touch with an expert from the beauty and wellness industry to help you get your pre and post-Holi skincare in order.

Pre-Holi skincare practices

Hinaa Khan, Head of Education at Dermalogica India suggests that a week before Holi one should get a professional skin treatment, preferably a facial, to nourish and hydrate the skin. She further adds that during the Holi week, we should amp up our moisturising activity.

"Moisturise your skin regularly, ideally twice a day to protect and strengthen the skin’s barrier layer," Khan shares alongside recommending a moisturising shea and cocoa seed-based balm to prevent our lips from chapping.

Changes to existing skincare

Khan also points out that our readers make some changes to their existing regimen. "Avoid using any kind of exfoliants on your skin one week prior to Holi and at least three to four days after, till the skin heals and repairs," Khan says.

Additionally, she advises against using any retinol-based products before and after Holi. Some of you, she believes, may be tempted to get a chemical peeling done to get rid of the colour residue and win back your glow but the treatment is a strict no-no for at least one week.

Holi skincare routine

Khan further shares that on the day of the festival, one should "Apply a thick layer of sunscreen like before going out to play to protect the skin both from the sun’s harmful UV rays as well as from allowing the colours to seep into your skin."

Once you are done playing with colours, you may want to aggressively rub the pigment off your face but you should remove the stains using an oil-based pre-cleanse, she concludes.

