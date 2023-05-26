Beat the heat with these makeup tips and tricks

Summer makeup can be quite a challenge due to the high humidity and scorching heat. During this time, all we want is makeup that stays put and doesn't melt away! While transfer-proof, long-wear makeup usually does the trick, knowing the right kind of products is also key to holding your look in place throughout the day. Mamta Naik from SUGAR Cosmetics lists down five easy tips and tricks that'll get you a fresh summer look which will last you all day.

Use Lightweight Products

During summers, it is important to use lightweight beauty products that can protect your skin from the sun, while keeping it hydrated and nourished. Heavy creams and powders can melt with the heat and clog your pores. Use lightweight, oil-free products that are designed for hot weather. Products like tinted moisturisers, BB creams, and water-based lightweight foundations will be your best friend.

Try waterproof makeup!

With the brutal heat during the summer months, water-resistant and waterproof makeup products are a great way to prevent your makeup from melting. It is essential to use waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and even lipsticks that can withstand heat and humidity.

Neon Eyeliner For Summer Makeup

Step out of your comfort black eyeliner this season and be unapologetically bold, bright and beautiful. Bring out the sass in you with neon and take your summer oomph a notch higher this season by adding a killer-coloured graphic eye to your summer makeup lookbook. Whether it's a minty green or a sky blue, a formula that dries up in seconds and is incredibly pigmented and smudge-proof, should be your go-to.

Set your glam

Setting your makeup is extremely important in summer. It's time to skip the bake and opt for a light dust of translucent powder to set your base. Follow this up with a setting spray to make your makeup look fresh and matte throughout the day. This will also help control the excess oil and shine on your skin.