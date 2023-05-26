Flaunt Indo-western bridal wear with Kalki's spring-summer collection Zoha   

Get your fashion game on with Kalki's latest collection, Zoha Edition II, specially crafted for the fabulous bride-to-be, bridesmaids, and fashion-forward young ladies. The collection is a ticket to rock those effortlessly chic ensembles that exude both drama and comfort. It is all about having a blast at your party while staying true to your unique style.

Frilled sleeve gown



The ensembles from Zoha enable one to showcase their relaxed and effortlessly chic side with a stunning array of jumpsuits, gowns, pre-draped sarees, palazzo dresses, and more, carefully handpicked for brides and bridesmaids. The dazzling pieces boast eye-catching frills, trendy necklines, vibrant colours, and lightweight fabrics that are understated yet high-octane on glamour.

Cocktail pieces

Who says you can't rock luxurious fabrics like velvet, silk, and net with an ethnic touch? Their indo-western lehenga with a crepe pallu shatters that notion and brings a touch of royalty and flirtatiousness. It's a true designer masterpiece that seamlessly combines comfort, fun, and sass. Whether it's a swanky cocktail party or a glamorous post-wedding celebration, the lehenga will earn you endless compliments for its deftly-done design aesthetics.

Summer-suited colour palette



And how about an audacious and chic gown adorned with dazzling tikki and moti handwork? It's the perfect choice for all lovers of Indo-western fashion. This designer gown not only showcases a vibrant colour palette but also captures the essence of minimalism while still being fashionable, extravagant, and eye-catching.

sari-gowns

If you are looking for more resort destination wedding ensembles then their range of orange and aqua green frilled sari gowns are stack worthy for their elegance and fuss-free silhouette. For those who wish to flaunt quiet luxury, Rani Pink Palazzo set and Sheen Green Jumpsuit are a good sartorial choice. All over, the new drop intertwines comfort with style and sass and make you the life of the party!



Rs. 20,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

