Platinum glam: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers's new and innovative statement pieces attempt to redefine men's jewellery trends

One of the oldest jewellery brands in Chennai, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) has come a long way in producing elegant designs. With their newest addition, The Infiniti Collection, VBJ has attempted to change the tide in the men’s jewellery trends. For Anupam Karmakar, head of the creative centre at VBJ, who also helmed this collection, men’s jewellery was seemingly limited prior to the release of this collection. He mentions that in his travels across the different cities in the country, there were only a few generic pieces available for men.



It was only after his trip to Europe (specifically Switzerland and France), that he believed he could “do something excellent”. His inspirations from these trips contributed to creating some chic and modern designs on the pieces that gracefully blend the elegance of platinum and ceramic for “producing variety”. Anupam highlights that this collection is a first in producing such units with a mix of these materials. Calling Infiniti “a very bold collection”, he emphasises that its formulation was taken up as a challenge.



He adds that the inspirations for these designs are also attributed to geometry. Its “strong and bold line and clever use of the linear patterns” add to its ergonomic features. We learn from Anupam that VBJ is offering some eclectic pieces like chains, bracelets, rings and cufflinks as part of this collection. However, he shifts the spotlight to one specific piece — the bow tie. For the creation of this piece, a fabric bow tie was studied carefully.



From examining the foldings of the bow tie to coming up with multiple sketched renditions of the same along with the production of the paper model for testing and consulting with the tech department for the process of creating this piece, Anupam accentuates the efforts that have gone into this piece that stands out among the others. He adds that wearing these pieces produces a sense of pride within the individual as he rocks it at a gala, party or even in any formal event.



Highlighting the scope of men’s bijouterie in the country, he recalls an experience with a patron. Underlining that the patron spent over two hours browsing for options, Anupam mentions that men indeed want more options for themselves when it comes to bijouterie as the limited options available in the market do not allow them to experiment much. However, it can be firmly believed that with innovative pieces like the bow tie, VBJ might have just hit the spot.



₹75,000 onwards.

In stores.