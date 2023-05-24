Versace’s 'La Vacanza' collection debuts at Cannes

On Tuesday, the Italian luxury fashion brand Versace presented their new collection The La Vacanza, co-designed by three times Grammy winner Dua Lipa and vice president and artistic designer Donatella Versace.



The event was held at Cannes in the beautiful outdoors with little white tables for three sets around the runway, making the place glow with simplicity and creating an air of serenity as the models walked down in the new collection. The La Vacanza collection includes evening dresses, bustiers, heels, and accessories with colourful butterflies, giving the style a sense of the 90s.



Versace stated, "They remind me of my brother (Gianni), because a butterfly flying is freedom and he was so into that," adding "It’s in my life because Gianni is still relevant today." The design co-created by Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace is black with white polka dots and butterflies in a variety of styles that are trending now. They were made available in stores when the show ended as the artistic designer felt "making people wait months to buy what they see today is going away" as the world is a digital space.

The duo commented on their creative journey, Lipa explained, "I feel like the Versace energy has inspired me. I really cannot draw at all, but learned to understand the design language and bounce off ideas. Versace's core value is family, because it is a real family." Donatella Versace explained how Dua Lipa was strong, determined, and loyal -- characteristics that she felt her brother would love. The duo’s bond developed over years of dressing up the singer for award shows and Lipa says "We’re friends, and now it feels like more than that."

Many relevant profiles attended the event including Kpop Star, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin who arrived head to toe in a simple Versace’ beige outfit with a black bag and described the outfit as "elegant style with Versace attitude" with a big smile. The iconic dancer said he was thrilled and honoured to attend his first Versace event. The 23-year-old K-pop star spoke with Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa and had the fans gushing over the pictures taken by the trio. He was seated with Troye Sivan and Manu Rios, which the fans loved.

