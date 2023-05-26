Tina Eapen's new edit Step into Spring offers easy breezy comfy-wear

Spring is the perfect break we all look forward to, and the transition from summer to spring reflect in the fabrics we choose to adorn. Taking a cue from the weather, designer Tina Eapen’s latest collection Step into Spring is self explanatory. According to her, the fabrics she has used are perfect for the Chennai and Kerala weather. “The entire base fabrics, be it the saris or the kurtas, are hand-woven cottons, hand-woven linens and chanderis,” says Tina, adding, “We have a tie-up with looms since the past 10 years. So our chanderis are from Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh; linens are from Bhagalpur in Bihar; and our cottons are from the South. I have given the collection a contemporary touch. That is where my design sensibilities come into play, because I feel with the evolving, market, and women being quite independent and powerful, this is the time that we all switch from very traditional attire to modern. That’s what I’ve tried to bring out in this collection. So you have smart wear, corsets, dresses, which can be worn as a kurta, or as a shirt dress with pockets on both sides — very wearable and comfortable.”

Also read: Versace’s 'La Vacanza' collection debuts at Cannes

This particular collection is targeted at women in the age group of 28 to 45, the designer tells us. Explaining further, she says, “Most of them in this age bracket are working, independent, strong women. Also, nowadays, most of us don’t want to look very traditional. I have considered these factors to come up with Step into Spring, that is smart, chic and comfortable.”

Tina says she is often asked why she sticks to roses and flowers. “When I started, I was looking at an option, which will make me stand out from the rest. Like many designers are weavers, many of them are Indigo dyers; I’m not from either category. I’m from Kerala, a Catholic family, and I wanted to do something which is unique. When I was young, I saw my mom, grandmother and aunts in beautiful organdy saris and cotton saris with small shadow work in pastel hues going to church. That was something I didn’t find anyone playing with. So I thought, let that be my niche. That became my inspiration, and I’ve always stuck to these roses — the desert rose and English rose. Also, we have antique furniture, English showpieces and even Chettinad tiles that have floral motifs. So I draw my inspiration from these. I also realised it’s very easy to make loud colours like reds and blues and greens, but very difficult to tone them down.”

Also read: Snitch, based in Bengaluru, has just forayed into men’s jewellery!

Speaking about the techniques, Tina shares that though the fabrics are traditional, she has given them a modern twist by using screen printing, block printing, and digital printing. “We make our own blocks, I don’t compromise on that.” Considering it is a seasonal edit, we ask Tina how she keeps it different from the previous years, and she says, “The idea just pops in my head, we all know the colour themes of the season, and I work around them. For me, designing is a passion. Ideas just spring in my head and I sketch them immediately, and go ahead and make a collection. For instance, the saris, kurtas and the dresses in Step into Spring have a flow, a similar tone to them.”

Her next edit is going to be in August, and Tina informs us, “I’m playing with magenta, rust, maroon and brick. You know when you open the wet brick, the colour you get? That’s stuck in my head. I don’t know how I will get it, but I will.”

Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000.

10.30 am to 7 pm.

At Weddings & Marigolds Studio, Kotturpuram.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain