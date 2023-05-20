Marrying mystery and serenity: Fashion label Amrich presents elegant mixes of black, white and grey in a diverse range of silhouettes

Amit Vijaya and Richard Pandav’s label Amrich has introduced a new definition of craft with their latest collection, Achromatic. The fusion of black and white in this collection have led to the creation of “a palette cleanser of sorts,” as Amit puts it. This beautiful collection is almost orchestral as it presents some elegant textures, and patterns along with the motifs of various shapes, and other elements that the couturiers have married gracefully.



Also Read: Lounge Luxury: Bengaluru-based fashion label The Bear House launches new collection that defines comfort chic, but for men



Amit highlights for us the inspirations that were drawn for the artistry articulated in this collection. “Achromatic is an exercise in playing with the purity of whites versus the mystery of blacks and the greys that emerge through the combination of the two ‘non-colours’,” he says. Amit adds that this collection was introduced to focus “more on the shapes, patterns, and the forms, devoid of colour.”



To add to the existing features of the collection, the label also boasts a range of “chic separates made with exquisite handcrafted natural textiles.” This edit presents “lightweight handcrafted silks, cotton, linens and blends of these to create exquisite textiles for the season.” Amit further elaborates, “Achromatic makes use of the knowledge of ancient craft skills like handweaving, resist dyeing, block printing and hand-embroideries to offer a variety of novel luxurious textiles.”



The monochromatic combination of black and white creates the primary motifs for the collection. The designer elucidates further on how a distinctive design has been achieved using these colours. “Bold swathes of blacks run across pristine whites through the use of age-old techniques of shibori,” he explains. “Subtle shades of blacks running across the surface of duotone cotton, blend and create a variety of greys,” he adds. Amit also emphasises the notion that such a vivid presentation of these colours in Achromatic introduces a new format for their inter-play.



The collection’s list of silhouettes runs along with a diverse range. “This season, there is a play with form in the way of oversized shapes in the form of shirts, kaftan dresses, flowy overlays and capes, fit and flare shapes like wrap dresses and flowy maxis,” he says, listing out the range available under this collection.



Also Read: Designer label Pinkfort's dabu collection has colourful summer vibes in pure fabrics



While discussing the reception of their prior collections in Chennai, Amit praises the city’s “deep intrinsic knowledge and appreciation of crafts and textiles.” He further adds that Chennai has grown to appreciate “a more global aesthetic” over the years and “the women in Chennai have always been discerning and tasteful in their appreciation of handcrafted offerings.”