82°E's anniversary surprise: Launches its iconic skincare products in Minis

As Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone’s modern self-care brand, 82°E, celebrates its one year journey, the brand has announced the launch of its Mini’s collection. This range features 10 of 82°E’s most-loved skincare products: Lotus Splash, Sugarcane Soak, Ashwagandha Bounce, Cucumber Quench, Gotu Kola Dew, Bakuchiol Slip, Turmeric Shield, Licorice Beam, Patchouli Glow and Manjistha Mud.

Since its launch in November 2022, the brand has been on a remarkable journey by achieving multiple product sell out successes, shipping to 36 countries across the globe and most importantly, winning awards for its high quality formulations in India and globally.

“At 82°E, our mission is to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of our consumer’s everyday lives. The past year has been absolutely gratifying and we are overwhelmed by the sheer love and loyalty we have received from our community across the globe. Since our early days, our community was keen that we introduce travel friendly sizes, and today, as we celebrate our 1st anniversary, we are thrilled to launch these little joys,” says Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E.

82°E’s Minis

Ideal for both travel and trial, consumers now have the opportunity to try or test out 82°E’s most loved Cleanse - Hydrate- Protect routines and other essential, pamper products in compact, trial-size options. Through an innovative drop strategy, the brand has launched 12 products through monthly drops that have helped create a dedicated and engaged community of skincare enthusiasts around the world.

“When we launched 82°E a year ago, we decided to take the approach of a drop strategy with a relentless focus to keep the consumer at the center of everything we do. This strategy empowered us to gather continuous feedback and work on formulations and products based on their inputs. The Minis is another example of how the brand has listened to the consumer and delivered what they asked for. The addition of Mini’s not only caters to the needs of our consumers, for travel friendly sizes but also invites new consumers to experience the world of 82°E and begin their self-care journey,” said Jigar K Shah, Co-Founder, 82°E.

Price starts at Rs 450.

Available online.