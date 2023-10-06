Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 6-12

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

An excellent opportunity to study abroad, and enhance your knowledge and skills is on the cards. For those who have already undertaken multiple courses and degrees, your time to shine is on the horizon. Mind your own business and focus only on your personal growth. Feed crows and ants for your wish fulfillment.

Lucky colour: Aquamarine, light blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



You are powerful and that intimidates others around you. Don’t change, let others match up to your

level. However, stay kindhearted and forgiving as that’s your true strength. Your communication skills will enhance your position in society and at work. Stay away from public pleasers as they are around you only for their personal gain.

Lucky colour: Lilac, White



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Follow your passion as you are now ready to face any challenge. The road ahead looks exciting and full of adventures. Patience is the mantra. Review your progress from time to time and make plans for your future endeavours. A time of great personal and professional growth is getting manifested.

Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow, orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Diplomacy is the key to success. Stay calm and keep your smile on. Your hard work will be acknowledged by a senior person (male), who will promote you and that will mark an end to difficult times. Rise and shine as you’ve earned it. Go to a place of worship and offer food to the poor.

Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Those fighting legal battles can expect good news. The ruling will be made in your favour. Beware of fake people who will try to lure you for their own financial gains and personal benefits. Your communication skills are a gift from the universe. Claim it, as through this you have a chance to do something amazing.

Lucky colour: Shades of blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

There is a better way of handling any situation, so pause for reflection and insight. Dare to be different with your head held high and feet firmly on the ground. Your communication skills are an asset, use them wisely. Believe in yourself before believing in others. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy.

Lucky colour: Shades of green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Seek relief from stress through meditation. A healthy mind is an asset and a tired soul is a liability. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passions. Material needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. Ensure to give 1/10th of the abundance received in charity.

Lucky colour: Steel grey, orange, yellow

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Stay determined, focused and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility as the universe will first test you and then bless you. Stay calm and chant regularly. It’s time to cut your cords. Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking a more uplifting approach, as this situation doesn’t serve you anymore.

Lucky colour: Black, grey, dark blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You are ready to face any challenge with an open mind and great communication skills. Do what you love, as the time for great personal and professional growth is on the cards. Working with others in a cooperative manner will benefit you. I see many people buying things of luxury as they have earned it.

Lucky colour: Shades of pink

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Through discipline, objectivity and integrity, you will be able to resolve all challenges. A big dream of yours is going to become a reality, so wish for the stars as the universe favours you now. A financially abundant retirement life with all the benefits and comfort is assured for you, provided you stay grounded and give to charity.

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Make choices from your heart as your love for your spouse/partner is eternal. The power of love conquers all barriers. Maintain your integrity while having open communication with the people you love. There is something better waiting for you. Do what you think is right. Go to a place of worship and feed the poor.

Lucky colour: Emerald green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Working alone may not be the best answer, so review details before making any professional decisions. There is a better course of action available. Nurture yourself and those you love within your resources. Your practical and wise advice will save someone’s life. Don’t overanalyse a problem and find a compromise.

Lucky colour: Red



