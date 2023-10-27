ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Do not worry about your future. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release guilt and fear as you are on the right path. Leave the finer detailing for others to handle. Your genuine concern for others will strike a chord with everyone. Make courageous choices to change your situation. Lucky colour: Lavender.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



It’s time for celebrations. Your hard work will be rewarded. Release yourself from taxing situations. At times it’s better to choose a compromise, than over analysing a problem. Choose logic over emotions. Prosperity arising from wise planning will lead to greater success. Travel, and relocation for work are meant for your highest good. Lucky colour: Orange.



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make choices from your heart as that never misguides you. Your deep emotional commitments will give you the confidence to sail through hurdles. Hard work will lead to success, which will be acknowledged by all. Spiritual guidance is important at this phase. Surround yourself with wise teachers and friends. Lucky colour: Mauve.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It is safe to trust people who are with you at your time of need. You have the ability to accomplish many tasks at once. Follow your creative passion. A chance to do something amazing will come your way. Grab it and make yourself and your family proud. Pause for reflection and do things your way. Dare to be different. Lucky colour: Olive green.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



You can resolve any challenges, provided you stay away from drama. Have patience with yourself and others around you during this phase. The Universe will bless you with the gift of abundance, stability and efficiency. Just focus on your plans. Avoid confrontation. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Lucky colours: Rustic gold, bronze.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. Break free from mental blocks. Embrace the opportunities that change brings. A new house, marriage, or relocation with your loved ones is on the cards. Your success will inspire others. Becoming a role model is not an easy task. You will have to display utmost discipline in order to inspire others. Lucky colour: Yellow.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

This is a crucial time to take care of your health and you must not take it lightly. Overconfidence will slow your progress, resulting in negative thoughts. Follow your passion as you are ready to face challenges. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are getting manifested. Successful new beginnings are on the cards. Lucky colour: Rainbow.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

A positive new emotional experience will be enriching. A romantic relationship with deep spiritual insights is on the cards. Engagement, marriage or simply moving in together with your partner is the next step in your relationship. Enjoy this phase as you’ve manifested it with a sincere heart. May you live happily ever after. Lucky colour: Red.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Material needs will be fulfilled in the most magical ways. An act of kindness will fetch you rewards. Cut your cords from the past. The other person has moved on and it’s you who’s still clinging on. New ideas will be great, however, don’t allow minor hurdles to hamper your progress. Clear up your problems with others. Lucky colour: Ink blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Career advancement, laurels and accolades from your seniors is possible only through determination and self-control. Make a detailed plan as there is so much to accomplish. Your guardian Angels are watching over you. A marriage proposal may come your way. Do not compare him/her with others if you wish to stay happy. Lucky colour: Pink.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

New resources of money, time and support are coming your way. A job promotion, relocation or a new venture will be extremely fruitful. Your plans will work out very well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Follow your heart as that will guide you to trustworthy psychic information. Lucky colour: Sea green.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Those fighting a legal battle will get justice. Just don’t give up. Maybe you will have to approach this sensitive matter in a different way. Dare to be different but stay guarded. Trust no one but your innermost feelings. Wisdom and objectivity are important to succeed. Stay in your integrity. Clear your communication skills. Lucky colours: Silver, gold.



Also read: If you wish to follow a single brand to curate a skin-care routine then here are some suggestions