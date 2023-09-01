Hydrate and Glow: The benefits of hyaluronic acid for all skin types

Our body naturally produces hyaluronic acid. It is present in a large proportion of the skin and keeps it hydrated and glowing. Hyaluronic acid is responsible for up to 30% of the skin’s moisture-binding ability. As we grow old, the concentration of hyaluronic acid starts to reduce. Dehydration causes the skin to stretch, which forms fine lines and wrinkles on the skin. Hyaluronic acid’s hydrating properties have made it a popular ingredient in skincare products. Topical skincare products with hyaluronic acid help to reduce dryness, fine lines and wrinkles.

Pooja Parkar, Founder of MUL Secrets, speaks to us about the benefits of using skincare products with hyaluronic acid.

Also read: Basic workouts to suit different age groups

Hydration

Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1000 times its molecular weight in water. This property of hyaluronic acid to draw water into the skin makes it very effective for dry skin and in winter. Hyaluronic acid makes the skin flexible and increases skin elasticity. This helps reduce dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, and revives youthful vitality. Today, many good skincare products with hyaluronic acid are available, like MUL Secrets’ Hydrate Hydration face mask that helps revitalise the skin and helps in skin renewal.

Boost the Epidermis

The epidermis is the topmost layer of the skin, which acts as a barrier and protects the skin from harmful substances from the environment, like pollution and damaging UV rays. The epidermis helps the skin remain hydrated and plump. Hyaluronic acid helps to protect the epidermis by increasing the production of lipids, a natural fat produced in the skin. This production of lipids in the skin helps retain moisture and protect it from dirt and pollution. Using hyaluronic acid skincare products further boost the epidermis, resulting in better protection from pollutants and maintaining a youthful glow.

Prevent Wrinkle Formation

Hyaluronic acid increases hydration and prevents and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. The anti-wrinkle property of hyaluronic is due to its support in collagen production. Collagen is a protein that gives skin its firmness and structure. Hyaluronic acid tightens the skin with natural moisture and improves the facial contours, giving a youthful glow and elasticity by plumping them with water. Hyaluronic acid is ideal for under-eye bags and loose skin. Use a hydration face mask with hyaluronic acid and vitamins to prevent wrinkles. This combination of nutrients will help protect the skin from damage, which can lead to the formation of wrinkles.

Improves Skin Texture

Hyaluronic acid improves overall skin texture by reducing inflammation and rough patches. If you have dry and flaky skin, use a hyaluronic-based face mask to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin and reveal softer and radiant skin underneath. Hyaluronic acid protects and hydrates the epidermis, which helps to generate more skin cells. A well-hydrated epidermis produces smoother and fuller skin cells that improve vitality and youthful glow. Developing skin cells helps prevent and reduce age spots and skin discolouration.

Also read: Monsoon: It's time to change your skincare routine

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the skin that helps retain moisture and keeps it hydrated. However, as our skin ages, it decreases the formation of hyaluronic acid in the skin. It is advisable to use skincare products that contain hyaluronic acid’s benefits. Using a face mask with hyaluronic acid and vitamins helps to hydrate and plump the skin by retaining water, restoring a youthful glow. Hyaluronic acid also helps protect the epidermis and increases lipids’ fat production, and maintain the skin’s moisture. Hyaluronic acid also helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen protein. Thus, Hyaluronic acid helps to improve overall skin texture to retain the natural glow and youthful vitality of the skin.