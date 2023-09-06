Indian organic spices that can help you lose weight

There are many ways to lose weight, but the best one according to expert dieticians and nutritionists is by eating healthy and following an exercise regime. Including healthy foods in the diet is the most advocated way to achieve a healthier and fitter body. However, not many know that Indian organic spices can also assist in weight loss if taken in the right quantity and the correct way. Including the following spices can take your weight-loss journey to the next level and can even gain the maximum benefit from the weight-loss regime. Ajeet Godara, director and founder of Natureland Organics, shares with us weight loss tips with Indian Organic Spices.

Cumin

Commonly found in Indian kitchens and generously added in Indian dishes, cumin is a great ingredient that can actually help in weight loss. One thing it does in the body is it helps overcome the hunger pangs by suppressing the unwanted appetite and preventing impulse eating and snacking. It is, however, not a magic spice, which instigates weight loss on its own but leads to better digestion and strong metabolism. These two factors are the major contributors to weight loss in the human body, and cumin, when consumed regularly, induces fat burning.

Cinnamon

Another Indian organic spice, which helps in faster metabolism and stronger immunity, is cinnamon. It can not only be added to food but also gives great flavor to beverages like tea. Some dieticians and health experts advocate the consumption of boiled cinnamon water with added lemon, to fasten the weight loss process. Generally, adding cinnamon to the morning tea can also provide several health benefits that collectively contribute to weight loss and achieving a fitter body. Cinnamon is also known to control the blood sugar levels and overcome food cravings.

Turmeric

One spice that has been an inseparable part of Indian food and recipes for thousands of years is turmeric. It has a strong antioxidant known as curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also known to play a vital role in weight loss as it can suppress the growth of fat tissues while regulating blood sugar levels, improving digestive enzymes, and boosting overall metabolism. Bile produced within the body is known to help in the emulsification of fat, and turmeric is known to increase the production of bile. Another way in which turmeric helps in boosting the metabolism is by naturally increasing the temperature of the body preventing resistance to insulin. Consuming turmeric tea before going to bed can boost the weight loss process.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, apart from being a food ingredient, has also been used as a medicine for several centuries. This is due to the special properties contained in the herb that not only suppress appetite but also enhances the feeling of fullness. Controlling appetite is the most important factor during the weight loss process and fenugreek is widely known to help the body overcome the urge to eat unnecessarily. Fenugreek consists of a water-soluble fiber called galactomannan, which is known to control blood sugar levels. The spice is also known to delay the absorption of fats and carbohydrates, which further causes a reduction in food consumption, resulting in loss of weight. Soaking fenugreek in water overnight and drinking the strained liquid in the morning is proven to accelerate metabolism.

Black Pepper

Unlike other spices, the use of black pepper is not just restricted to Indian cuisine but is an integral part of foods from across the world. Salt and pepper are commonly used together and can be used in a variety of dishes. Black pepper contains piperine, which is a compound known to prevent the accumulation of fat and enhance metabolic performance. It further helps in the concentration of good cholesterol and is known as a thermogenic food that induces the body to start burning fats and calories, more quickly. Consuming half a teaspoon of freshly crushed black pepper before breakfast helps reduce weight.

Ginger

It is one of the most versatile spices that is used in drinks, food recipes, medicines and even breads. It is known to help digestion and improve digestion, which can help in weight loss. Adding some ginger powder to water and consuming it in the morning is claimed to help in fat loss and weight loss.

Red Chilli Powder

Another very common ingredient in Indian food is red chili powder, which has several proven health benefits, including the promotion of a feeling of fullness and weight loss. The best way to use it for weight loss is by ensuring that it is included in the daily diet.

Cardamom

One of the spices that is native to India is cardamom, which has shown a number of health benefits, that also include weight loss. Cardamom has some natural diuretic properties that help in the removal of excess water from the body and relieve bloating. It decreases water retention and can also assist in managing weight by enhancing the absorption of nutrition from food. The best way to use cardamom for weight loss is by soaking peeled cardamom pods and peels in water and leaving it overnight, to be consumed first thing in the morning.

One common factor that contributes to weight loss in the human body is faster metabolism. Indian organic spices help promote healthy metabolism and a feeling of fullness, which is the core reason they are added to Indian foods. These spices have been acknowledged for their health benefits for centuries and are constituted in ancient Ayurveda literature. Including these spices and consuming them daily can not only help in weight loss but can also promote overall good health.