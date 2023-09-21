Celebrity Makeup Trends to Look Out For in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of makeup and beauty, the influence of Bollywood and television celebrities is undeniable. They set trends, captivate us with their transformations, and leave us wondering how they achieve those iconic looks. This year, several Indian celebrities experimented with their beauty looks. Whether it’s the gorgeous Kiara Advani, our loveable Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor, the pretty Alia Bhatt or even television star Nia Sharma, we’re constantly bombarded with their stunning makeup transformations that make us wonder, “How do they do it?” Avleen Bansal, head of training , Makeup Studio India, delves into some enduring celebrity makeup trends that continue to shape our beauty routines.

Winged eye look

The winged eye look is trending right now for a multitude of reasons. It carries so much duality. Last year, style diva DeepikaPadukone really took things up a notch during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 with a graphic eye look that left everyone mesmerised. Bold eyes and winged liners have been at the forefront of makeup trends and continue to take the top spot when it comes to party makeup.

The Classic Red Lip

When it comes to timeless elegance, a few makeup looks can rival the allure of a classic red lip. Whether it’s for a red-carpet event or a casual outing, the red lip is a timeless and versatile beauty trend that can never go wrong. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Karishma Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Priyanka Chopra, have all contributed to making this look iconic. The red lip is versatile, suitable for both casual and formal occasions. Whether matte or glossy, crimson or scarlet, a well-applied red lip elevates any outfit and exudes confidence and sophistication.

The Smoky Eye

If there’s one makeup trend that is not out of fashion yet it’s the evergreen smokey eye look. The smoky eye is a sultry, mysterious makeup trend that never seems to fade away. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Anushka Sharma have made the smoky eye their signature look. With a combination of dark eyeshadows, eyeliner, and blending skills, this eye makeup technique adds depth and drama to your gaze. You can opt for a traditional charcoal smoky eye or experiment with colourful variations, but the allure of smoldering eyes remains the same.

The Flawless Skin and Contour Combo

Have you ever envied Ileana’s well-defined jawline or Nargis Fakhri’s super sharp features? Well, that chiseled look comes from paying attention to your contouring skills. This trend is all about achieving a flawless, chiseled complexion while maintaining a natural glow. The contour and highlight duo has become a staple in makeup kits worldwide, allowing us all to achieve red-carpet-worthy cheekbones.

Dewy Skin and the “No Makeup” Look

In the recent years, the trend of "no makeup" makeup, championed by celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif has gained immense popularity. This look focuses on enhancing natural beauty rather than masking it. Achieving a dewy, fresh-faced appearance with minimal makeup is all about skin care and the use of lightweight, skin-like products. It’s a celebration of individuality and confidence, showing that makeup can be a tool for empowerment rather than concealment.

As we celebrate these timeless celebrity makeup trends, remember that makeup is not just about concealing; it’s a tool for empowerment, enhancing your unique beauty and personality. So, whether you’re going for a winged eye or a classic red lip, let your makeup be an expression of your inner radiance.