Men's guide to ageing gracefully: Tips for timeless skin

Ageing is an inevitable natural process that impacts everyone, regardless of gender. The desire to retain a youthful appearance has captivated humanity for centuries, with historical figures like the Great Alexander being no exception. Although the mystical ‘Fountain of Youth’ remains elusive, individuals continue to seek ways to slow down the ageing process.

As men age, changes in skin thickness, moisture levels, and the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines become noticeable. Additionally, lifestyle choices such as sun exposure, smoking, alcohol consumption, and lack of sleep can accelerate the signs of premature ageing.

Understanding how men's skin ages

Hormones play a vital role in the ageing process of the skin. Men have a natural advantage of slower testosterone decline, declining at approximately 1 per cent per year after the age of 30. This is in contrast to women, whose estrogen levels decline more rapidly after menopause. Consequently, men have about 25 per cent thicker skin than women, allowing for increased production of collagen, elastin, and sebum—essential components for youthful-looking skin. Despite these advantages, establishing a solid skincare routine is crucial for maintaining healthy skin, regardless of age.

CTM skincare routine - A foundation for youthful skin

A simple and effective skincare routine for men is the CTM routine, which stands for cleansing, toning, and moisturising. This routine effectively addresses common skin concerns, keeping the skin healthy and naturally glowing. Begin with a gentle facial cleanser to eliminate dirt, excess oil, and impurities.

Follow this with a toner to balance the skin's pH, tighten pores, and remove residual impurities. Select products with ingredients such as salicylic acid for acne-prone skin or glycolic acid for exfoliation. Conclude the routine with a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser to provide hydration and maintain the skin's moisture barrier. Look for products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightening, or aloe vera for soothing the skin.

Sunscreen - Your daily essential

Incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine is vital, regardless of the weather. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher, featuring water resistance. Key ingredients to look for include avobenzone, mexoryl, zinc oxide, or titanium dioxide.

Boost your skincare with Retinol and Vitamin C

For those experiencing initial signs of ageing, retinol is highly recommended. It is the active form of vitamin A, effectively combating fine lines and wrinkles by enhancing collagen production. On the other hand, Vitamin C functions as a potent antioxidant, promoting firm, healthy, and vibrant skin by neutralising free radical damage. Vitamin C serum is best used in the morning to prepare the skin for environmental stressors, while retinol is ideal for evening use to rejuvenate the skin overnight.

Healthy lifestyle choices - Avoid smoking and alcohol, hydrate, and eat well

Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption accelerate skin ageing by damaging collagen and constricting blood vessels. Prioritise moderate alcohol consumption and avoid smoking to maintain youthful skin. Additionally, staying hydrated, eating nutrient-rich foods, and ensuring adequate sleep help nourish the skin from within.

Consult a healthcare provider for advanced skin concerns

For noticeable signs of ageing or severely damaged skin due to sunburn or acne scars, seeking guidance from a healthcare provider is essential to receive appropriate advice and treatment.

In conclusion, defying the ageing process is impossible, but adopting a proactive approach to skincare and a healthy lifestyle can significantly slow down its effects, allowing men to age gracefully while maintaining youthful-looking skin.