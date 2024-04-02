4 sunscreens you should try this summer

The sun might be a glorious source of warmth and life, but its ultraviolet (UV) rays can wreak havoc on your skin. From premature ageing and wrinkles to sunburn, the sun’s harsh rays pose a year-round threat. That’s why incorporating a good sunscreen into your daily skincare routine is absolutely non-negotiable, whether you’re a beach bum soaking up rays, a city dweller commuting to work, or even someone who spends most of their day indoors. The key is to find the right sunscreen for your specific needs, and luckily, there are plenty of fantastic options out there with SPF 50 and above protection. Here are some recommendations you should consider to keep your skin safe and healthy:
For all skin types:
1. WOW Skin Science Sunscreen SPF 55
This product boasts a lightweight formula packed with antioxidants and claims to even skin tone and reduce sun damage.
2. SunScoop Hydrating Face and Body Fluid Sunscreen
This versatile sunscreen offers SPF 60 protection and is infused with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile.
For sensitive skin:
3. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen Spray
This oil-free spray boasts SPF 70 protection and a non-comedogenic formula, making it ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin.
For a matte finish:
4. Jovees Sunguard SPF 60 PA+++ Sunscreen
This hybrid sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a matte finish, perfect for those who dislike greasy sunscreens.
Remember, reapply sunscreen every two hours for optimal protection!