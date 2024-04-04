Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 5-11

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Love and blessings of your family fill your life. There will be harmony and abundance in family relationships. This is an apt time to trust certain people, as you have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion and face all challenges with ease. Opportunities for adventure await. Lucky colour: Olive green
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Do not compromise on your wisdom and objectivity. A situation will arise, which will demand an honest and open communication. A sudden revelation about someone will offer you freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunity that change brings. Make courageous choices as you are now free. Lucky colour: Sunrise Yellow
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
There will be new opportunities for happiness. Put the past behind you. Material needs will get fulfilled in the most magical ways. An act of kindness will multiply the blessings tenfold. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your genuine concern for others makes you special. Lucky colours: All shades of blue and white
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and a promise of a secured and abundant retired life is on the cards. Legal battles will be won. Do not give up, fight for what you believe in. In the coming months, there will be so much to accomplish. Make a wise and detailed plan. Your guardian angel is watching. Lucky colours: Purple and pink
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
t’s time to cut your cords as this situation doesn’t serve you anymore. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. A gift of passion, opportunities and inspiration awaits. You will be presented with a chance to do something amazing. Wise planning will lead to prosperity. Plans will turn out as expected. Lucky colour: Rust Orange
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not advisable. Be aware of how you save or spend money. Your plans are working out well. Professional and financial success is on the cards. Use your resources wisely, do not overspend. Consider getting additional education or training in your chosen field. Lucky colours: All shades of pink
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Hard work will lead to success. Enjoy this moment as you have earned it. The time is right to act upon your plans, creativity will be rewarded. Luxurious and abundant resources will be the highlight of this week. Wisdom and objectivity are very important now, stay in your integrity, a situation will call for honest and open communication. Lucky colours: Mauve and burgundy
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
You can do anything right now. Go after what you want as you have the ability to attract helpful people. Love and blessings of your family fill your life with peace and harmony in relationships. It is safe to trust people who are generous and honourable. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colours: Beige and aqua blue
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
This is going to be an optimistic week. Stability and efficiency in your job, business and personal life is foreseen. You are taking charge of your life. Ambitious plans will work out as expected. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Do what gives you joy. Take the leap of faith. Your dreams are getting manifested. Purchase of luxury goods is worth it. Lucky colour: Purple
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
An exciting challenge awaits. You have what it takes to succeed. Review your contracts and documents. Make a wish and then wait for the miracle to happen. Your dreams will become a reality. A visit to a beach resort is foreseen. Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret, and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Lucky colours: Sea green, teal
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration awaits. You are presented with a chance to do something amazing, provided you release the past. There is a much more enriching future ahead. The power of the high priestess within you will reflect through psychic insights. Meditation and reflection will provide valuable information. Lucky colours: Off white, dark blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Wise planning will lead to prosperity and success. Travelling overseas for work will be beneficial. For those who applied for a government job, entrance exam, the results are in your favour. Financial success and a promise of an abundant retirement life is foreseen. All your dreams will turn into reality. Lucky colours: Light brown, white, sea green