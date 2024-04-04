Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 5-11

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Love and blessings of your family fill your life. There will be harmony and abundance in family relationships. This is an apt time to trust certain people, as you have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion and face all challenges with ease. Opportunities for adventure await. Lucky colour: Olive green

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Do not compromise on your wisdom and objectivity. A situation will arise, which will demand an honest and open communication. A sudden revelation about someone will offer you freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunity that change brings. Make courageous choices as you are now free. Lucky colour: Sunrise Yellow



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There will be new opportunities for happiness. Put the past behind you. Material needs will get fulfilled in the most magical ways. An act of kindness will multiply the blessings tenfold. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your genuine concern for others makes you special. Lucky colours: All shades of blue and white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

There is so much to be grateful for. Financial success and a promise of a secured and abundant retired life is on the cards. Legal battles will be won. Do not give up, fight for what you believe in. In the coming months, there will be so much to accomplish. Make a wise and detailed plan. Your guardian angel is watching. Lucky colours: Purple and pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

t’s time to cut your cords as this situation doesn’t serve you anymore. Release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. A gift of passion, opportunities and inspiration awaits. You will be presented with a chance to do something amazing. Wise planning will lead to prosperity. Plans will turn out as expected. Lucky colour: Rust Orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not advisable. Be aware of how you save or spend money. Your plans are working out well. Professional and financial success is on the cards. Use your resources wisely, do not overspend. Consider getting additional education or training in your chosen field. Lucky colours: All shades of pink