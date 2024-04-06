5 easy home remedies for glowing skin this summer

Summer sun – it can be a love-hate relationship. While we soak up the warmth and vitamin D, those pesky rays can leave us tanned and yearning for our natural glow. Fear not, sun-kissed beauties! Here are 5 kitchen staples to help you achieve just that:
1. Honey lemon: This dynamic duo combines the natural lightening properties of lemon with honey’s soothing touch. Mix 2 tablespoons honey with a few lemon juice drops, apply it to the tanned area, and rinse with cool water after 15 minutes.
2. Turmeric: Turmeric, a golden spice, is a natural wonder. Mix a pinch of turmeric with lemon juice and raw milk to create a paste. Apply it generously, let it dry, and rinse with cool water. Watch your tan fade away!
3. Yoghurt & gram flour: This one-two punch exfoliates and hydrates! Combine yoghurt with a spoonful of gram flour to form a paste. Apply it all over, leave it on for 20 minutes, and rinse it off. The yoghurt soothes and cools, while gram flour gently removes dead skin cells, revealing your natural radiance.
4. Aloe vera: This wonder plant is a must-have for any summer skincare routine. Scoop out the gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf and apply it directly to the tanned area. Aloe vera soothes irritation, reduces redness, and hydrates the skin, leaving it cool and refreshed.
5. Almond: Almonds are not just delicious, they're also great for removing tans! Soak almonds overnight, blend them with milk to create a smooth paste, and apply it to the tanned areas. Almonds' antioxidant properties help fade tans gently. Use this remedy daily for two weeks for visible results.
So there you have it! With these easy home remedies, you can ditch the tan and embrace your natural, radiant skin this summer.