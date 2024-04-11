Angel Calendar/Horoscope: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 12-18

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
An excellent opportunity will be offered to enhance your knowledge and skills. Scholarship or the pursuit of further education are on the cards. It will be better if you make decisions, rather than contemplating an issue. Finding a middle path is the most suitable option. A happy ending leads to a new beginning. Expect a growth in your spiritual beliefs. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
A positive emotional experience full of romance and commitments is on the cards. At times, it’s better to seek happiness elsewhere, than being fixed to a certain person, object or a situation. Be aware of your emotions. Do not walk down dark alleys as that’s going to give you only momentary happiness. Lucky colours: All shades of green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
The wheels of fortune are in your favour. This marks an end of delays. A happy change will offer new projects, job opportunities and business ideas. Great success is guaranteed. Splurging in a new luxury item of your choice is well deserved. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Embrace the opportunity that change brings. Lucky colour: Mauve
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Those who are facing issues in health and work are advised to create a balance. A good sense of humour is the mantra. An exciting new project will come this week. Review the details and contracts carefully. You will gain confidence and success. Travel plans for business and pleasure are the highlights. Lucky colour: Sky blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
The one who heals you or comforts you is not necessarily your soulmate. Love and respect the ones who stand by you. Trust your intuitions, this is the time to face your fears and grow stronger. Beware of fake friends and relatives. The search for true meaning in life will guide you to reach out to gurus, teachers and wise friends. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not advisable. Be aware of how you save or spend money. Your plans are working out well. Professional and financial success is on the cards. Use your resources wisely, do not overspend. Consider getting additional education or training in your chosen field. Lucky colours: All shades of pink
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart and follow your passion. Do what gives you joy. Determination and self- control will boost your career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged by others. Investments done in the past will bear fruits in the future. Have patience and wait for the harvest . Review your progress from time to time and make plans for the next phase in life. Lucky colours: Pink
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. This is the time for successful new beginnings. A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration awaits. A chance to do something amazing will appear organically. Positive new emotional experiences will be fulfilling and rewarding. Lucky colours: Golden, bronze
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
There will be good news related to your child or your relationship status. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled. An act of kindness will multiply your blessings. Giving or receiving with a grateful heart will balance your karmas. Powerful psychic insights through meditation and balanced diet will provide you valuable information. Be at peace, the universe is on your side. Lucky colour: Purple
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Relase the past and there is an enriching future ahead. The past is best buried. Let go and surrender your worries to god. There is so much to accomplish. Make a detailed plan. Your guardian angels are watching. Keep your eyes on the big picture, leave the details to others. Experience will lead to success. Lucky colours: Brown, rust orange
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
There will be an excellent opportunity to enhance your knowledge and skills. Scholarship, grant, or a partial waiver will be offered. Stability and efficiency are your strengths. You have the power to take charge of the situation and fulfill your plans. Legal documents will be cleared and battles won. Lucky colours: Brown, ink blue and lavendar
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
You are resistant to change. This is not a positive sign as change is the only constant. Monitor your savings and expenditure. Go after what you are passionate about. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire others. Lucky colours: Light green, white, and sunflower yellow