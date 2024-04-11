Angel Calendar/Horoscope: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 12-18

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

An excellent opportunity will be offered to enhance your knowledge and skills. Scholarship or the pursuit of further education are on the cards. It will be better if you make decisions, rather than contemplating an issue. Finding a middle path is the most suitable option. A happy ending leads to a new beginning. Expect a growth in your spiritual beliefs. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

A positive emotional experience full of romance and commitments is on the cards. At times, it’s better to seek happiness elsewhere, than being fixed to a certain person, object or a situation. Be aware of your emotions. Do not walk down dark alleys as that’s going to give you only momentary happiness. Lucky colours: All shades of green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

The wheels of fortune are in your favour. This marks an end of delays. A happy change will offer new projects, job opportunities and business ideas. Great success is guaranteed. Splurging in a new luxury item of your choice is well deserved. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Embrace the opportunity that change brings. Lucky colour: Mauve

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Those who are facing issues in health and work are advised to create a balance. A good sense of humour is the mantra. An exciting new project will come this week. Review the details and contracts carefully. You will gain confidence and success. Travel plans for business and pleasure are the highlights. Lucky colour: Sky blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

The one who heals you or comforts you is not necessarily your soulmate. Love and respect the ones who stand by you. Trust your intuitions, this is the time to face your fears and grow stronger. Beware of fake friends and relatives. The search for true meaning in life will guide you to reach out to gurus, teachers and wise friends. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not advisable. Be aware of how you save or spend money. Your plans are working out well. Professional and financial success is on the cards. Use your resources wisely, do not overspend. Consider getting additional education or training in your chosen field. Lucky colours: All shades of pink