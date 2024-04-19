Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 19-25

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The wheel of fortune favours you. A change in direction will offer new sources of happiness. Release all sorts of fear as your worry is unnecessary and based on lack of confidence. Do not opt for shortcuts as they will lead to a dead end. Working alone may not be the right answer. Review all details before making any decision. Lucky colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Follow your passion. You are ready to face any challenge. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are coming soon. Do what you love. This is the time for personal growth in your career and artistic endeavours. Working with others in a co-operative manner will assure success. Lucky colours: Orange, magenta



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is much to be grateful for in life. A secured job, a promise for a comfortable retired life and the love and blessings of your family and elders. However, you can expect challenges in your workplace due to jealousy. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Do not fight this battle alone. An enriching future is coming. Lucky colour: Pink

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You need not go through your current challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Fight for justice and rights. Do not give up as the final verdict is in your favour. This will mark a happy ending to your karmic cycle of this lifetime. You will get more spiritually connected. Lucky colour: Dark blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Life is manifesting reasons to celebrate. Enjoy this phase as happy news related to children or your relationship will be the highlight. This calls for divine intervention and holy rituals. Surround yourself with wise gurus, holistic guides or friends. Love and blessings from your loved ones will fill your life with abundance. Lucky colours: Emerald green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

This is an exciting phase of your life. You will be tempted to take the leap of faith. Follow your dreams, they will not let you down. Do what gives you joy. Whether it’s your personal or your professional life, just follow your inner voice . For those in love, there will be a happily ever after. At times, it’s better to sever ties with people who are toxic. Lucky colour: Beige