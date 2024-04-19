Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for April 19-25

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
The wheel of fortune favours you. A change in direction will offer new sources of happiness. Release all sorts of fear as your worry is unnecessary and based on lack of confidence. Do not opt for shortcuts as they will lead to a dead end. Working alone may not be the right answer. Review all details before making any decision. Lucky colour: Purple
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Follow your passion. You are ready to face any challenge. New opportunities for excitement and adventure are coming soon. Do what you love. This is the time for personal growth in your career and artistic endeavours. Working with others in a co-operative manner will assure success. Lucky colours: Orange, magenta
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
There is much to be grateful for in life. A secured job, a promise for a comfortable retired life and the love and blessings of your family and elders. However, you can expect challenges in your workplace due to jealousy. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Do not fight this battle alone. An enriching future is coming. Lucky colour: Pink
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
You need not go through your current challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Fight for justice and rights. Do not give up as the final verdict is in your favour. This will mark a happy ending to your karmic cycle of this lifetime. You will get more spiritually connected. Lucky colour: Dark blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Life is manifesting reasons to celebrate. Enjoy this phase as happy news related to children or your relationship will be the highlight. This calls for divine intervention and holy rituals. Surround yourself with wise gurus, holistic guides or friends. Love and blessings from your loved ones will fill your life with abundance. Lucky colours: Emerald green
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
This is an exciting phase of your life. You will be tempted to take the leap of faith. Follow your dreams, they will not let you down. Do what gives you joy. Whether it’s your personal or your professional life, just follow your inner voice . For those in love, there will be a happily ever after. At times, it’s better to sever ties with people who are toxic. Lucky colour: Beige
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and start making plans for travel and relocation. Break free from procrastination and embrace the changes that are coming due to a sudden revelation. Your plans will work out well and in your favour. It’s time to take charge of the situation. Lucky colours: White, peach
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
There are better ways of handling a situation. Pause for reflection and think twice before taking a call. Hard work and perseverance will pay. You will achieve success and recognition only through hard work. Buying a dream house, car or even investing in shares is foreseen. Your spiritual connection with the universe will be rewarded. Lucky colours: Rust, turquoise
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
It’s time to move quickly. Choose logic over emotions. The changes are sudden and in your favour. Be like a king, focus on the big picture, and leave the details to others. Your experience will lead to success. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Release all feelings of worry and regret to your angels. Lucky colour: Sky blue
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Embrace your inner child. A reunion with your childhood friends and siblings will take you on a flashback. Let the child in you enjoy this phase as we must reward our inner child occasionally. Do not get tempted to follow the illegal path. Have patience as the wheel of fortune will be in your favour soon. Lucky colours: Brown and sea green
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
You can manifest the life you want. The universe is pouring it’s blessings on you. What you need will magically appear. It’s time to take action and immerse yourself in the work you are passionate about. Your instincts will guide you. Stay away from other people’s drama if you wish to solve an issue. Lucky colours: Bronze, rust, orange
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Make bold and ambitious choices both in your career and personal life. You will come across people who share your vision. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. You may not be able to see things clearly at first. However, your hard work and perseverance will be rewarded. Lucky colours: Dark pink, violet