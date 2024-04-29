Here are some simple ways you can soothe a sunburn this summer

Warning signs

Many women do not know that they are in danger of burning. What are the warning signs that you should look out for? Examine your skin. Does it look slightly red or feel sore and tender to a light touch? If it displays either of these telltale signs get out of the sun immediately before you damage it further. If you are wearing a sunscreen and these symptoms still appear, it may be due to two reasons. Either you are wearing too low an SPF number to protect your skin adequately or you are exposing your skin for long and should limit your walk or swim to early in the morning or in the evening when the sun is less intense.

If you burn, your skin will get very dehydrated and you should try to replace some of the lost moisture immediately. Splash some cold water onto the affected area to take the burn out of your skin. An excellent sunburn soother would be to fill an ice-tray with water to which you have added five tablespoon of honey. When this freezes, rub the honey ice-cubes all over the face and let the skin soak up its goodness as honey is nature’s most powerful moisturiser.

If the burn is more extensive, have a cool bath and add a few drops of soothing oil. Relax in it for about 10 minutes or so but not for very long. Never rub yourself vigorously with a towel-obviously this would be very painful and may even aggravate your burns. Gently pat yourself dry and massage in a soothing, moisturising after sun-lotion or a specialised medicated sunburn treatment.