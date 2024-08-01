This Friendship Day, gift your bestie luxurious skincare for radiant skin

As Friendship Day approaches, consider celebrating your special bond by gifting skincare products that reflect thoughtfulness and care. In today’s fast-paced world, taking time to prioritise self-care has become more important than ever. Skincare is not just about maintaining a healthy complexion; it’s a holistic approach to well-being that enhances confidence and relaxation. By giving your friends high-quality skincare products, you’re offering them more than just beauty essentials; you’re providing them with tools for self-pampering and moments of tranquility amidst their busy lives. Skincare routines, with their soothing rituals and rejuvenating effects, can transform daily self-care into a cherished practice, encouraging your friends to take time for themselves. Products that nourish the skin and address specific concerns show that you understand and appreciate their individual needs. Whether it’s a luxurious face serum, a revitalising mask, or a soothing moisturiser, each gift is a gesture of love and support, promoting both physical health and emotional well-being. This Friendship Day, choose skincare gifts that not only celebrate your friendship but also contribute to your friends’ self-care routines, making their days brighter and their skincare experiences more rewarding.
Discover the all-new Dewdrops Instant Hydrating Serum, an ultra-lightweight formula designed to breathe life into dull, dehydrated skin. Crafted with the purest botanicals and enriched with 100% plant-derived actives, this advanced serum acts like a rejuvenating nectar for your complexion. It features a potent blend of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, essential for keeping your skin plump, hydrated, and radiant.
This daily skin renewal serum is meticulously formulated to deliver immediate and long-lasting results. With just a few minutes of application, you can experience visible improvements as the active ingredients deeply penetrate your skin layers. Regular use ensures a revitalised and glowing complexion, making it the perfect addition to your skincare routine for enhanced luminosity and sustained hydration.
Price: INR 3,200. Available online.
Experience intense skin rejuvenation with Golddrops Youth Preserve Serum, a powerful beauty oil formulated using cutting-edge cosmetic science to reduce the signs of aging. Infused with Vitamins A, C, and E, this serum promotes youthful radiance by enhancing collagen production and shielding the skin from free radical damage caused by UV exposure. The serum blends fresh botanicals, vitamins, and ceramides into an age-defying elixir that maximises your beauty sleep. This multi-recovery serum, rich in active ingredients, improves cellular function and provides deep repair, penetrating skin layers to enhance luminous clarity. Its lightweight formula minimises moisture loss and repairs skin overnight, combating damage from free radicals.
Price: INR 4,500. Available online.
Discover the FCL Active Radiance Complex Face Serum, a groundbreaking formulation designed specifically for men’s skin. This powerful serum combines a unique blend of plant extracts, antioxidants, and skin-smoothing agents to target and treat male skin concerns. The advanced formula features a rapidly absorbing delivery system that ensures the active ingredients penetrate deeply, delivering intense brightening and even-toning effects. Ideal for addressing the impact of environmental damage, such as exposure to smoking and air pollution, this serum revitalises skin that appears uneven, dull, and fatigued. By combating these issues, it helps restore a healthier, more vibrant complexion, leaving your skin looking refreshed and rejuvenated.
Price: INR 1,950. Available online.
FCL AHA Lightening Gel is an advanced skin lightening treatment designed to gently exfoliate dead, darkened cells and enhance skin tone. This gel is enriched with top-tier skin lightening agents that effectively minimise melanin production, revealing a brighter, more radiant complexion.
Price: INR 1,550. Available online.
O3+, a leader in skincare innovation, is just introduced the Snail Bright All-In-1 Cream. Utilising the benefits of snail secretion filtrate, this advanced cream provides exceptional skin regeneration and repair. Known for its effectiveness in stimulating collagen production, minimising fine lines, and enhancing skin texture, snail secretion is a powerful ingredient for achieving a youthful and smooth complexion. Perfect for those seeking thorough skin renewal, the Snail Secretion Repair Cream is your ideal choice for comprehensive skincare.
Price: INR 771.90. Available online.
Suroskie Multi-Purpose Face Moisturizer & Cream provides deep hydration and nourishment, leaving your skin feeling exceptionally soft and dewy. Its lightweight formula creates an ideal base for a smooth foundation application. Additionally, it allows for easy makeup removal without compromising your skin’s natural moisture balance.
Price: INR 1,499. Available online.
Suroskie Rose Deep Hydration Collagen Sleeping Mask is enriched with rose extract and hydrolyzed collagen, this sleeping mask provides deep hydration, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated, plump, and supple. The collagen enhances skin elasticity, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promoting a firmer, more youthful appearance.
Price: INR 1,799. Available online.
Experience the transformative power of Skeyndor Extra Ordinary Redensifying Serum, designed with a luxurious texture that restores volume and density to the skin. This remarkable formula, enriched with plant-derived actives, delivers revitalising effects that enhance skin's radiance and youthfulness. Its advanced composition works to rejuvenate the complexion, offering visible improvements in skin texture and firmness. Perfect for those seeking a luminous and timeless appearance, this serum promotes a healthier, more vibrant skin while helping to maintain a youthful glow.
Price: INR 5,190. Available online.
Embark on a transformative journey toward achieving the beautifully moisturised and glowing skin you’ve always envisioned with Jeannot Ceuticals’ Intense Hydrating Serum. This exceptional serum is meticulously crafted with a blend of plant-based ingredients to address your skincare aspirations effectively. Its advanced formula not only deeply hydrates but also boosts your skin’s natural defenses, protecting it from environmental aggressors and stressors. By incorporating this serum into your routine, you can experience a significant enhancement in your skin’s moisture levels, radiance, and overall vitality. Jeannot Ceuticals’ Intense Hydrating Serum is designed to help you realize your skincare dreams, offering a luxurious touch that revitalizes and rejuvenates your complexion for a healthier, more radiant appearance.
Price: INR 1,930. Available online.
Fixderma Skarfix-TX De-Pigmentation & Brightening Face Serum features a distinctive blend of ingredients designed to address pigmentation and brighten the skin. Enriched with Tranexamic Acid to reduce discoloration, Alpha Arbutin for enhanced brightness, and Niacinamide for a luminous complexion, this lightweight serum helps achieve smoother, more even-toned skin with regular use.
Price: INR 675. Available online.
Fixderma’s Skarfix-TX Face Cleanser provides an advanced approach to treating melasma and uneven skin tone. This highly effective cleanser is specifically formulated to target and reduce the visibility of melasma, post-inflammatory erythema (PIE), post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), and other forms of hyperpigmentation. The cleanser’s gentle, non-drying formula ensures that your skin is cleansed thoroughly without stripping away its natural moisture.
Price: INR 245. Available online.