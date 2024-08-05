Blending tradition with the trend: Revitalise your skin with these 5 facial oils and massage tools

While facial oils and massage tools have gained immense importance in skincare in recent times due to Instagram, these have been age-old practises in the Indian tradition. Giving a modern twist with a contemporary touch to these skincare rituals are popular brands whose facial oils provide intense hydration, nourish the skin with essential vitamins and fatty acids and help to lock in moisture, leaving the skin soft and supple.
They are specially formulated to address specific skin concerns such as dryness, dullness and signs of ageing. Massage tools, such as jade rollers and Kansa wands, enhance the benefits of facial oils by improving blood circulation, promoting lymphatic drainage and boosting collagen production. Together, facial oils and massage tools create a holistic skincare routine that promotes a radiant, healthy complexion. So let's take a quick look at some of our tried and tested products below.
Sweet Almond Oil by Kimirica promises nourishment in every drop. Derived from the edible seeds of Prunus dulcis fruit in Spain, this sweet almond oil is meticulously cold-pressed to preserve its nutrients and quality. The oil penetrates deeply, enhancing skin texture and offering profound nourishment. The vitamin E in almond oil helps to reduce sun damage caused by UV rays. Being non-comedogenic, it does not clog pores, making it suitable for face massage. Regularly massaging sweet almond oil onto the scalp keeps hair follicles stronger and helps minimise hair fall. With a delightful aroma and smooth texture, it is a natural powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, providing nourishment from head to toe. Kimirica also offers face rollers and Gua Sha tools in rose and jade quartz, which can be purchased separately.
INR 999 for the oil & INR 1,499 for gua sha. Available online.
The Kansa Wand, an Ayurvedic face massage tool, boosts circulation, releases tension in the facial muscles, and gently sculpts the skin. It is most effective when paired with Kama Ayurveda's Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair and Firming Face Oil, featuring Centella Asiatica. Additionally, it is enriched with oleic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid that replenishes moisture without clogging pores. Natural actives such as arjuna extracts strengthen the skin barrier, reduce dryness and protect against external irritants. Carrot seed oil plumps the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and providing an even skin tone. This anti-aging face oil is clinically proven to reduce dark circles and signs of ageing while strengthening the skin's natural moisture barrier. The formula is rich in goat's milk, Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola), Indian madder and liquorice, which revitalise the skin and restore lost moisture.
INR 4500 for the wand & INR 945 for the oil. Available online.
The Multi-Correctional Face Oil by Gunam Beauty is enriched with hazelnut, moringa and bakuchiol, which work together to deeply condition the skin, improve tone and texture, combat free radicals and diminish signs of ageing. Let's not forget the grapeseed, rosehip, camellia seed, sacha inchi and seabuckthorn are rich in omega fatty acids, vitamins and powerful antioxidants that moisturise, hydrate and enhance elasticity and overall skin barrier function. The regenerative properties of jasmine, rosemary, frankincense, turmeric and black cumin seed treat acne, lighten pigmentation, and heal skin damage, leaving the skin looking brighter and healthier. While Gunam does not offer any facial tools, the product promises everything one can expect in a facial oil and one can always elevate the experience with several age-old hand massage techniques.
INR 3000. Available online.
Shankara's The Timeless Essentials is a combo package featuring 100% pure facial oil and a Kansa massage wand. The oil is meticulously crafted by hand, stirring Ayurveda-backed ingredients like red-gold saffron (kumkuma) over a slow flame for several days. This holistic approach, rooted in the traditional taila paka process, promotes overall well-being. The night serum deeply nourishes, moisturises, and brightens your skin, aided by the wand made from a combination of copper, tin, and zinc. The amalgamation of these elements enhances blood circulation and boosts collagen production, providing the skin with essential nourishment and vitality.
INR 4,400 for the combo. Available online.
The Galencial Nourishing Sleep Oil Icons by Aminu is a living molecular healing oil designed to nourish from seed to skin. Rich in essential fatty acids, terpenes, vitamins, botanicals, and squalane, it enhances hydration levels and reduces the effects of inflammation-induced premature ageing. The skin-calming complex of blue tansy, chamomile, calendula, and Amazonian oils increases the secretion of beta-endorphins, promoting relaxation and skin healing. When applied topically, this nourishing sleep oil can aid in the healing of at least eight common skin issues: acne, inflammation, accelerated ageing, dryness, oiliness, redness, itchiness, immune response and environmental damage. It also addresses signs of stress, including anxiety and troubled or broken sleep, which has certainly helped us get a good night's sleep. Use a jade roller for a more soothing experience.
INR 2,400. Available online.