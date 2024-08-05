Blending tradition with the trend: Revitalise your skin with these 5 facial oils and massage tools

While facial oils and massage tools have gained immense importance in skincare in recent times due to Instagram, these have been age-old practises in the Indian tradition. Giving a modern twist with a contemporary touch to these skincare rituals are popular brands whose facial oils provide intense hydration, nourish the skin with essential vitamins and fatty acids and help to lock in moisture, leaving the skin soft and supple.

They are specially formulated to address specific skin concerns such as dryness, dullness and signs of ageing. Massage tools, such as jade rollers and Kansa wands, enhance the benefits of facial oils by improving blood circulation, promoting lymphatic drainage and boosting collagen production. Together, facial oils and massage tools create a holistic skincare routine that promotes a radiant, healthy complexion. So let's take a quick look at some of our tried and tested products below.