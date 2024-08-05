Five lip oils that are a must-have on your vanity this monsoon

With the growing demand for multifunctional beauty products that combine the benefits of skincare and makeup, lip oils came out to be a perfect solution. Promising hydration and nourishment while adding a touch of colour and shine, make them an ideal choice for those seeking a natural, healthy look. The trend was further propelled by social media influencers and beauty experts who highlighted the versatility and effectiveness of lip oils in their routines. Unlike traditional lip balms, which can feel heavy and greasy, lip oils are lightweight and provide a protective barrier that locks in moisture without feeling sticky. They help prevent chapping and dryness, common issues during the rainy season, while delivering a natural, glossy finish that enhances the lips' appearance. So we hop on this viral product trend and dig out five effective lip oils that have recently launched.
Shade Shifter Lip & Cheek Oil by Typsy Beauty boasts a colour-changing, pH-activated formula that transforms from black to a custom berry-pink. This weightless product offers a mirror-like, juicy shine. Enriched with skin-loving goji berry and blackberry, it provides a long-lasting, cushiony tint suitable for all skin tones and types. While this is our favourite, the product is available in four other shades like magenta moon, sunset glow, starlight and PH-enomenal 01.
INR 1,099. Available online.
Lip Barrier Oil with tripeptides and açai berry features an innovative formula that combines the power of tripeptides, açai berry, avocado oil, jojoba oil and hyaluronic acid. This product from The Skin Diet Company replenishes dry lips and helps lock in moisture for visibly plumper, softer lips. It provides a natural glossy look, serves as a hydrating base under lipstick, and can be topped on your favourite lip colour.
INR 699. Available online.
Lovechild Masaba Lip Gelato Tinted Lip Oil is a lightweight lip gloss that changes colour and dazzles with particles, creating a playful and luminous effect. The doe-foot applicator ensures easy application, beautifully coating your lips with a hydrating tint. Like their lipsticks, the lip oils are made with nourishing ingredients such as rosehip and jojoba oil, shea butter and peach extract. Available in luscious colours like Raspberry Rose, Brown Berry, Guava Glitz, Cherryccino, and Badass Black.
Kay Beauty Hydrating Lip Oil Gloss (Hydrate & Treat) cocoons your lips in comfort and nourishment. It promises to transform dry and damaged lips by enveloping them with hydration and a thick film of moisture. Infused with a special mix of nourishing oils like chamomile and Kakadu plum which provides soothing benefits, this lip oil is all you need to give your pout a smooth, cushiony and clear finish.
INR 899. Available online.
Sugar Cosmetics' Play Mega Hype Colour Changing Lip Oil features a revolutionary colour-changing formula that creates a personalised tint, universally flattering for all skin tones and types. It provides a natural flush and dewy glow, giving your cheeks a fresh and radiant look. The lip oil offers a sheer tint with a mirror-like shine for your lips, while your cheeks receive a flushed and dewy finish. Perfect for those who prefer a no-makeup makeup look, it's ideal for use anytime and anywhere.