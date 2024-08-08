Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 9-15

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Focus on your finances, as sudden expenses can imbalance your budget. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring good rewards. A visit to a place of your faith will give you comfort and confidence in dealing with the situations at hand. Your guardian angel is watching over you at all times. Have faith in yourself. Lucky colour: Olive green

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Safeguard your aura from evil eyes. Seek spiritual guidance, as working alone in overconfidence will not be beneficial. There are people who can help you in times of crisis. It is a great time to plan investments in long- term funds. Avoid taking risks in money matters. Stand up for your rights and beliefs, and claim your personal power. Lucky colour: Teal green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Life is wonderful, have faith in yourself and your dreams. Great visions take longer to manifest, but they surely do come to fruition. Your success may intimidate others. Stay calm, and do not compromise your integrity. A situation that had demanded your attention will come to a conclusion. The universe is blessing you with an abundant and resourceful life. Lucky colour: Off-white, beige

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The love and support of your family and friends is your highlight for this week. An announcement regarding your children’s success or a celebration are on the cards. Travel plans will be fun and comfortable. Beware of theft. Avoid keeping valuables at home. Stay calm and you will succeed in days to come. Lucky colour: Royal Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Life is easy; don’t complicate it. Avoid being a part of others’ drama. Monitor your health and detox your body, mind and soul. Avoid consuming food items that take longer to digest. A visit to a holy place will balance your aura and karmas. The unconditional love of your children and spouse will be your strength. Lucky colour: Pink

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Focus on your goals and leave the processing to the universe. Success delayed is not success denied. Your worry about your future is completely unnecessary and based on the lack of self- confidence. Gaining knowledge is an added bonus. Do not get into any kind of addiction, as that will deviate you from your goals. Lucky colour: Red