Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 9-15

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Focus on your finances, as sudden expenses can imbalance your budget. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring good rewards. A visit to a place of your faith will give you comfort and confidence in dealing with the situations at hand. Your guardian angel is watching over you at all times. Have faith in yourself. Lucky colour: Olive green
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Safeguard your aura from evil eyes. Seek spiritual guidance, as working alone in overconfidence will not be beneficial. There are people who can help you in times of crisis. It is a great time to plan investments in long- term funds. Avoid taking risks in money matters. Stand up for your rights and beliefs, and claim your personal power. Lucky colour: Teal green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Life is wonderful, have faith in yourself and your dreams. Great visions take longer to manifest, but they surely do come to fruition. Your success may intimidate others. Stay calm, and do not compromise your integrity. A situation that had demanded your attention will come to a conclusion. The universe is blessing you with an abundant and resourceful life. Lucky colour: Off-white, beige
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
The love and support of your family and friends is your highlight for this week. An announcement regarding your children’s success or a celebration are on the cards. Travel plans will be fun and comfortable. Beware of theft. Avoid keeping valuables at home. Stay calm and you will succeed in days to come. Lucky colour: Royal Blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Life is easy; don’t complicate it. Avoid being a part of others’ drama. Monitor your health and detox your body, mind and soul. Avoid consuming food items that take longer to digest. A visit to a holy place will balance your aura and karmas. The unconditional love of your children and spouse will be your strength. Lucky colour: Pink
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Focus on your goals and leave the processing to the universe. Success delayed is not success denied. Your worry about your future is completely unnecessary and based on the lack of self- confidence. Gaining knowledge is an added bonus. Do not get into any kind of addiction, as that will deviate you from your goals. Lucky colour: Red
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Focus on your health and fitness. A visit to a nutritionist, fitness trainer is on the cards. The intake of supplements like vitamins and zinc is good for you. Avoid fatty foods . Do not leave those who love you unconditionally. A balance between love and work will be easy as you are at peace from within. Your plans for the future will take off. Lucky colours: Light blue, white, yellow
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Abundance awaits, as your hard work will pay off well. The love and support of family and friends will be the highlight. This is a great time for long- term investments. Avoid consuming intoxicants, as that will cause illnesses. A visit to a beach, or seaside picnic will strengthen your bonds . Monitor your expenses. Enjoyment doesn’t need extravagance. Lucky colours: Rust, golden
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
It is safe to trust the people who are offering their unconditional love and attention. Working multiple jobs can be a little tiring. However, you will be able to sail through with ease, provided you keep smiling and enjoy this process. Success is guaranteed. Nurture yourself and those you love with care. Be very clear about what you want in life. Lucky colour: Light yellow
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Working too many hours alone can be tiring. This is not the right way to impress your bosses. Instead, ask for assistance and choose the path of objective thinking. A compromise is the only solution. Choose logic over emotions. Your guardian angels are guiding you. The love of your children and spouse will be your strength. Lucky colour: Orange
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
A lucky week with great financial success. Focus on work over personal issues. The support of your family and friends will help you achieve your goals. The universe is manifesting abundance for you. Pay your gratitude and do charity. An act of kindness will increase your fortune 10 times. Monitor your child’s health. Lucky colours: Pista green, pink
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Focus on your communication skills as you are about to manifest a great future. Seeking guidance from a guru, an expert or a close family member is a good suggestion. Working in a team is going to be beneficial and highly profitable. Claim your personal power and fight for those you love. Lucky colour: Turquoise