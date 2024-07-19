Have your greens and stay away from packaged food: Sreeleela

How do you manage stress and maintain your mental health?

As all my fans know, I love to dance. It really helps me feel connected to my inner self. In addition to that, I try to prioritise my ‘me-time’ whenever I can.

I like to pamper myself, doing my skincare routine or taking an extra long shower. Sometimes taking time out for yourself, immersed in your thoughts is all you need.

What are your top skincare tips? Can you share any beauty secrets that have worked wonders for you over the years?

I always try to keep my routine simple. From applying milk cream (malai), to using milk and besan packs, I’ve used milk as a regular part of my skincare routine to brighten, de-tan and nourish, and I continue to do so even today. The only difference is that now I use the science of milk. And that’s why I appreciate what Neude is doing so much. They have taken this timeless ingredient and given us a range of supercharged products. What’s not to love about that?

Can you suggest some products that have become staples in your skincare routine, and why do you love them?

The masks are my faves. Sleep on it is like a breath of fresh air in a jar, while Facetime is the perfect 15 minute glow-up, a girl on-the-go needs. Some other products that I enjoy using are our Skinheritance body serum and Sunstoppable SPF. I didn’t even know my body skin needed a serum until I tried this one, and now there’s no going back. The before and after are remarkable.