Have your greens and stay away from packaged food: Sreeleela

South Indian actress Sreeleela has captivated audiences with her on-screen charisma and infectious energy. But beyond the dazzling lights, she radiates a natural beauty that transcends makeup. As she joins forces with Neude, a pioneering brand that’s revolutionising skincare through the power of milk, we caught up with her to know the secret behind her healthy glow, go-to beauty routine, and the fitness practices that keep her feeling confident and strong.
How do you maintain a balanced diet? Are there any specific foods or dietary habits you swear by?
Hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. Drink lots of water, have your greens, and stay away from packaged food. Your skin is a reflection of your body, treat it well.
How do you manage stress and maintain your mental health?
As all my fans know, I love to dance. It really helps me feel connected to my inner self. In addition to that, I try to prioritise my ‘me-time’ whenever I can.
I like to pamper myself, doing my skincare routine or taking an extra long shower. Sometimes taking time out for yourself, immersed in your thoughts is all you need.
What are your top skincare tips? Can you share any beauty secrets that have worked wonders for you over the years?
I always try to keep my routine simple. From applying milk cream (malai), to using milk and besan packs, I’ve used milk as a regular part of my skincare routine to brighten, de-tan and nourish, and I continue to do so even today. The only difference is that now I use the science of milk. And that’s why I appreciate what Neude is doing so much. They have taken this timeless ingredient and given us a range of supercharged products. What’s not to love about that?
Can you suggest some products that have become staples in your skincare routine, and why do you love them?
The masks are my faves. Sleep on it is like a breath of fresh air in a jar, while Facetime is the perfect 15 minute glow-up, a girl on-the-go needs. Some other products that I enjoy using are our Skinheritance body serum and Sunstoppable SPF. I didn’t even know my body skin needed a serum until I tried this one, and now there’s no going back. The before and after are remarkable.
How do you maintain your skincare and beauty regimen while travelling? Do you have any essential travel-friendly beauty products or tips to share?
I never board a flight without my skincare stash. When it comes to pampering my skin, I’m aware that consistency is key, and that’s why I always carry my essentials wherever I go. Apart from the face mask, and SPF 45, I also love carrying a face toner in my bag for instant hydration. Travel or no travel, I make sure I’m giving my skin the care it deserves.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin