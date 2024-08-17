Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 16-22

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Do not overanalyse a problem. Finding a compromise is the only solution. When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not the correct way to handle a situation. Monitor your expenses. Working alone may not be the best answer. In a month’s time, situations will be in your favour. Lucky colour: Sky blue
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
A situation has ended, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness and growth will follow. You can do anything now, so go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people is a blessing. New ideas are germinating in your mind. Don’t allow minor bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Lucky colours: Brown and beige
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled and your hard work will lead to great success. A love for beautiful things in life can encourage you to buy an expensive gift for yourself and your family. You need to seek happiness within you. Look for the magic in life. Lucky colour: White
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
This is a week full of spiritual growth. Answers to all your important queries to the universe will come through meditation. Working in a co-operative manner with others will fetch you great results. However, do not burn yourself out trying hard to impress your seniors. Lucky colour: Orange
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will go a long way. You have invested wisely in your life, have patience and wait for the harvest. Those who have invested wisely, will now bear the rich fruits of financial abundance. Lucky colour: Olive green
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Your life is coming to a full circle. All your karmic debts of this lifetime are coming to a conclusive end. Spiritual growth and insight are the highlights of this week. The universe applauds and a fresh beginning awaits. New opportunities for happiness will follow. It is safe to trust people who are offering their commitment to you. Lucky colours: Blue, gold
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Your dreams are being manifested. Believe in yourself, as this marks the end of a difficult situation. On the work front, you will now soar to great heights through your hard work and dedication. People will now volunteer to help you, as they believe in your vision. Your aura will attract the right people into your life. Lucky colours: Gold, peach, light green
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
There is so much to accomplish in the days to come. You are being watched over by someone kind on this journey. Starting a new life with the love and support of your family is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen to you. Move on in your life with the blessings of the divine and the love of your family. Don’t give up on those you love. Lucky colour: Pink
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
You are free from your past. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. You are still not able to see things clearly due to the lack of confidence. Do not worry, this situation will come to an end soon. On the work front, and in your personal life, it is about time for you to make bold and ambitious choices. Maintain relationships with people who share your vision. Lucky colours: Magenta, pink
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
The search for meaning in life is through spiritual awakening. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. The love and blessings of your family and friends will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members will be the highlight of this week. Lucky colours: Purple, powder blue
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
You have invested wisely, both financially and emotionally, in the past. This is the time to reevaluate both. Finances will look up, and working as a team player will bring great rewards in the future. A great deal of activities, with sudden and immediate results, is foreseen. It is important to keep your communication skills sharp. Lucky colour: Rust orange
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. The presence of your lover will make your heart flutter. There are challenges that need to be resolved. However, if you are not directly associated with it, stay away from the drama. An exciting new challenge is coming. Lucky colours: Mauve, purple