Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 16-22

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Do not overanalyse a problem. Finding a compromise is the only solution. When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not the correct way to handle a situation. Monitor your expenses. Working alone may not be the best answer. In a month’s time, situations will be in your favour. Lucky colour: Sky blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

A situation has ended, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness and growth will follow. You can do anything now, so go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people is a blessing. New ideas are germinating in your mind. Don’t allow minor bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Lucky colours: Brown and beige



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled and your hard work will lead to great success. A love for beautiful things in life can encourage you to buy an expensive gift for yourself and your family. You need to seek happiness within you. Look for the magic in life. Lucky colour: White

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This is a week full of spiritual growth. Answers to all your important queries to the universe will come through meditation. Working in a co-operative manner with others will fetch you great results. However, do not burn yourself out trying hard to impress your seniors. Lucky colour: Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will go a long way. You have invested wisely in your life, have patience and wait for the harvest. Those who have invested wisely, will now bear the rich fruits of financial abundance. Lucky colour: Olive green

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Your life is coming to a full circle. All your karmic debts of this lifetime are coming to a conclusive end. Spiritual growth and insight are the highlights of this week. The universe applauds and a fresh beginning awaits. New opportunities for happiness will follow. It is safe to trust people who are offering their commitment to you. Lucky colours: Blue, gold