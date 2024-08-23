Add radiance to your routine with these newly launched beauty and self-care products

New beauty products are transforming skincare, haircare, makeup, and overall beauty routines. Advanced formulas target concerns like dryness and aging, offering tailored solutions for healthier skin. Innovative ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and peptides, boost hydration and elasticity, while nourishing hair products repair damage and add shine. The latest makeup products also enhance your routine, with long-wearing foundations, high-performance mascaras, and versatile eyeshadow palettes that deliver vibrant colour and lasting power. Multi-functional products simplify routines by combining skincare, SPF, and makeup benefits. Embracing these innovations can elevate your beauty regimen, promoting a radiant complexion, strong hair, and a flawless look. Experience the joy of pampering yourself with the latest beauty trends and find the perfect products to enhance your natural beauty.
Pattern has launched a new hair care line with 9 variants for various hair types and concerns, including dullness, color, dryness, frizz, and sensitive scalps. The Ultra Sensitive Range, perfect for sensitive scalps, features gentle formulas with Watermelon seed extract, Edelweiss extract, and Strawberry seed extract. It offers hydration without irritation and is hypoallergenic. The shampoo cleanses mildly while strengthening hair, and the conditioner improves manageability and moisture. Suitable for alternate day use, all products are vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals.
Price: INR 2,260. Available online.
Ideal for deep cleaning, the Clarifying Range includes Sugarcane extract, Canola oil, and Grape oil to remove dirt, excess oil, and product buildup. It enhances hair strength and refreshes the scalp. The shampoo and conditioner are designed to detoxify, protect against environmental stress, and maintain hydration. Use this range once a month to once a week, depending on your needs.
Price: INR 2,012. Available online.
Etude, a Korean beauty brand, has introduced Dear Darling Oil Tint—your go-to for a juicy, glossy lip stain with intense hydration. It is enriched with over 70% nourishing oils, providing deep hydration and a smooth, lustrous finish. Choose from a spectrum of vibrant shades, including Plum Berry, Real Cherry, Neon Pink, Sweet Apple, Red, and Pink, to match any mood or outfit. Discover the Dear Darling Oil Tint and give your lips the moisture and shine they deserve.
Price: INR 750. Available online.
Unveil radiant skin with Kaya’s new Derma Glow Body Lotion. This luxurious lotion is designed to rejuvenate and brighten your skin with its potent formula. It contains 5% Glycolic Acid to exfoliate and boost cell turnover, smoothing out wrinkles and revealing a youthful glow. With 2% Lactic Acid, it enhances skin texture for a refined look. The addition of 2% Niacinamide evens skin tone, reduces dark spots, and strengthens the skin barrier for better hydration. Plus, 1% Rumex Occidentalis helps decrease melanin production to diminish pigmentation and prevent new spots, leaving your skin luminous and radiant.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
O3+ has introduce the Moroccan Oil Infusion Cream and the Snail Secretion Repair Cream. Formulated with pure Moroccan argan oil, the Moroccan Oil Infusion Cream with Pure Argan Serum deeply nourishes and hydrates your skin. Rich in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E, Moroccan oil boosts skin elasticity and radiance. Ideal for those in need of intense hydration and a glowing complexion, this infusion cream revitalises and shields your skin from daily stress.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
Utilising the benefits of snail secretion filtrate, Snail Bright All-In-1 Cream excels in skin regeneration and repair. Known for boosting collagen production, minimising fine lines, and enhancing skin texture, snail secretion is a key ingredient for achieving a youthful, smooth complexion. Perfect for those seeking thorough skin renewal, this cream is your ideal choice for comprehensive skin rejuvenation.
Price: INR 771.90. Available online.
Foxtale has unveiled their highly anticipated Foxtale Brightening Under Eye Cream, designed to tackle common under-eye issues with the effectiveness of an under-eye filler. While often neglected in skincare routines, the under-eye area is crucial to your overall look, impacting how refreshed or tired you appear and affecting your self-confidence. Recognizing the need for specialized care for this delicate region, Foxtale has created a product tailored to address these specific concerns. Dark circles typically result from pigmentation, dehydration, and collagen loss. This new cream addresses these root causes with a unique blend of Vitamin C, Caffeine, and Hyaluronic Acid. The formulation offers a powerful mix of ingredients to visibly reduce dark circles, lessen puffiness, and enhance the under-eye area, leaving you with brighter, smoother, and fuller eyes.
Price: INR 495. Available online.
Introducing the new Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Blush, a hydrating liquid blush that offers a soft-matte, radiant finish with a blurred effect. This advanced formula is infused with Niacinamide and Pomegranate Peel Extract, providing vibrant, buildable color while nourishing the skin. Its gel-like texture adheres to the skin for a natural, flushed look. The pointed needle-tip applicator ensures precise application and optimal product use. Easily blendable with fingers or a brush, this blush creates a healthy glow suitable for all ages and skin types. Dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and vegan, it helps smooth imperfections and delivers a radiant, bouncy complexion. Free from phthalates, mineral oil, talc, sulfates, parabens, and fragrance, it offers antioxidant and moisturizing benefits. Available in five flattering shades: Guava (peachy pink), Baby Pink (cool-toned pink), Peach (bright peach), Hibiscus (bright pink coral), and Plum.
Price: INR 3,800. Available online.
Dove’s new Glycolic+ Hydration hair care line integrates skin science into haircare. Featuring Hydra-Glycol—a blend of powerful hydrating elements such as Keratin actives, Glycerine, and Glycolic acid—this range aims to rejuvenate damaged, dry hair, providing up to 100 hours of moisture and fluidity. The collection treats hair with the same precision and luxury as skincare, offering luxurious results. It includes shampoo, conditioner, and spray serum, all designed to create a multi-sensory experience where hydration can be felt, seen, and heard.
Price on request. Available online.
FCL Skincare has introduced two new products: the FCL Radiance Day Cream and the FCL Intensive Night Serum. This powerful pair is designed to provide a complete skincare routine, keeping your skin vibrant and resilient all day long. The Radiance Day Cream features a triple-action formula to address signs of aging and hyperpigmentation, while also protecting against photo-damage. Its lightweight texture helps restore skin’s brightness and shows visible improvement in pigmented areas within a week. The cream boasts advanced, stable ingredients that work at a cellular level, including Plant C Stem Vigna radiata, Mandelic Acid, and UVinul A Plus. These components shield your skin from environmental stressors and rejuvenate it for a radiant appearance.
Price: INR 1,875. Available online.
The Intensive Night Serum works overnight to repair skin damage and reveal a refreshed complexion by morning. This potent serum combines Retinol, Ceramides, and Peptides to combat aging signs, enhance skin tone, and strengthen the skin barrier, offering anti-pollution benefits. Its unique DDS Technology promotes the skin’s natural regeneration process while you sleep, working to repair and restore your skin to unveil a visibly rejuvenated look come morning.
Price: INR 1,755. Available online.
Victoria’s Secret returns with Tease Sugar Fleur, a fragrance cherished by fans around the globe. Tease Sugar Fleur offers a magical blend of floral sweetness with a touch of bubblegum, embodying the essence of a candy-coated fantasy. It starts with a lively burst of juicy Pink Lady apple, invigorating the senses, before transitioning to a heart of delicate jasmine buds wrapped in enticing pink caramel. The fragrance is grounded by warm sandalwood and amber notes, which balance its vibrancy, creating a cozy and welcoming ambience.
Price: INR 2,999. Available online.
Introducing the newest beauty breakthrough from Moira: the 2-in-1 Lash Adhesive & Waterproof Liner. This essential product simplifies lash application with its dual-function design. It combines a long-wearing, pigmented eyeliner with a convenient applicator that also acts as a lash adhesive, lasting up to 12 hours. Featuring a contact lens-friendly felt tip, this 2-in-1 liner allows for quick lash application and easy touch-ups whenever needed.
Price: INR 1,410. Available online.
Designed for superior hair repair and protection, the M-Plex Regime Collection uses advanced bond repair technology to rejuvenate and strengthen hair, boosting volume, smoothness, and shine. This customisable system includes a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, and optional products like a heat protectant, dry shampoo, or sea salt spray. The set features Bond Repairing Shampoo (300ml), Conditioner (300ml), Miracle Mask (200ml), Blow Out Spray (200ml), and Rejuvenating Radiance Oil (100ml). All products are sulfate-free, soy-free, and come in recyclable packaging. Elevate your haircare routine with LABEL.M M-Plex.
Price: INR 17,000. Available online.
Reveal glowing, youthful skin with No.9's Advanced Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum, now available in India from its luxurious origins in Dubai. This potent serum, enriched with pure Vitamin C, brightens, firms, and protects your skin from environmental stress, enhancing your natural radiance.
As skincare evolves, we seek products that deliver visible results with clean, effective ingredients. No.9 Skincare is excited to launch its latest innovation—the Anti-Aging Vitamin C Face and Neck Serum. This powerful formula is designed to rejuvenate and protect your skin. The serum leaves your skin looking more radiant, soft, and hydrated. It visibly reduces wrinkles, evens out texture, and refines tone. Combining 20% pure Vitamin C with Hyaluronic Acid and Ferulic Acid, this serum is both highly effective and suitable for sensitive skin.
Price on request. Available online.
PAC Cosmetics has launched five new makeup brush kits, crafted from high-quality materials for versatile use. Each kit caters to different skill levels, from beginners to professionals, and comes with a one-year warranty. The new kits include: Pro-Xclusive 32 Pieces: A set of 32 brushes with soft bristles and ergonomic handles for professionals. Absolute Basics: A 21-brush set perfect for beginners and those upgrading their essentials. Synthetic Set: A 13-brush collection with soft synthetic bristles for everyday use. Beginner Basic Face and Eye Kit: A seven-piece set designed for novices and aspiring artists. Everyday Glam Kit: An eight-brush set with gold handles for beginners, offering smooth, streak-free application.
Price on request. Available online.
The just launched Aegte Mattifying Pore Blur Beauty Filter Primer + Sunscreen offers a versatile 3-in-1 solution that functions as a sunscreen, primer, and pore-blurring agent. This advanced formula provides SPF 55++ protection to safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays. It effectively reduces the appearance of pores, delivering a smooth, even texture. Additionally, it helps prevent pigmentation and dark spots, keeping your complexion radiant. The primer also ensures that your makeup remains fresh and flawless throughout the day.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Kylie Cosmetics has introduced Pressed Blush Powder that offers buildable colour with a lightweight, velvet-matte finish. It blends effortlessly, enhancing your complexion with a smooth, all-day wear. You can choose from six stunning shades to match any mood or outfit.
Price: INR 2,000. Available online.
Also achieve a radiant flush of colour with this buildable, gel-to-powder highlighter — Kylighter Illuminating Powder. It provides instant illumination and a smooth finish, blending seamlessly into the skin. It is available in two shades, and offers a luxurious, natural glow.
Price: INR 2,400. Available online.