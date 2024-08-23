Add radiance to your routine with these newly launched beauty and self-care products

Foxtale has unveiled their highly anticipated Foxtale Brightening Under Eye Cream, designed to tackle common under-eye issues with the effectiveness of an under-eye filler. While often neglected in skincare routines, the under-eye area is crucial to your overall look, impacting how refreshed or tired you appear and affecting your self-confidence. Recognizing the need for specialized care for this delicate region, Foxtale has created a product tailored to address these specific concerns. Dark circles typically result from pigmentation, dehydration, and collagen loss. This new cream addresses these root causes with a unique blend of Vitamin C, Caffeine, and Hyaluronic Acid. The formulation offers a powerful mix of ingredients to visibly reduce dark circles, lessen puffiness, and enhance the under-eye area, leaving you with brighter, smoother, and fuller eyes.

Price: INR 495. Available online.