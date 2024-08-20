3 skincare drops that should be in your vanity this changing season!

This monsoon, take your fashion game one step up with these three vanity essentials. These latest drops will help you keep your make-up in place and become a stunner in every occasion.
For all your beautiful pouts and to have moisturized lips, here’s Kay Beauty’s latest drop – Hydra Crème Lipsticks. Co-founded by superstar Katrina Kaif, these lipsticks vouch for hydration, and brilliant colour coverage. Complete with hyaluronic acid seductive it helps in keeping your lips moisturised and soft for a long time. These lipsticks are available in 16-shades ranging from nudes, pinks, wines and corals.
Price: Rs 999. Available through Nykaa and select stores.
Does your feel unmanageable with the rising humidity? Had your hair blow dried and yet it becomes oily after a while? Tired of the excessive frizz in your hair? Check out milk_shake’s lifestyling amazing. This hair setting spray makes sure to keep your hairstyle in place and helps preventing any frizz. It helps the hair retain its hold, shine and makes it manageable through the day. All you need to do is apply it to your clean and damp hair, comb through it, and proceed with the styling.
Rs 950. Available online.
Protect your face and body from the harsh sun rays with the newly dropped Heliocare 360 Water Gel SPF 50+. It provides a 360-degree UV protection and its gel-based formula makes it non-sticky in nature. It is designed to protect you and repair damage by sun rays to your skin. All you need to do is apply it on your face and body for 15-30 minutes before stepping out and let it do its magic!
Price: Rs 2100. Available online.