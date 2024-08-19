Grooming the groom

Most articles nowadays revolve around women and how they should start preparing for their wedding day but we don’t see as many news pieces or TV programmes dealing with how men need to prepare for their special day. After all, even men have cold feet, stress, tension, pimples and want to look good. I have seen that most guys do not even know where to go for a facial, as throughout their lives, they have been visiting their barber for a haircut, shave, and an occasional face massage. But is it just the face that needs proper care or do men seriously need to look after themselves?

Most men do not know that women look very closely at men’s hands and feet and there’s nothing quite as assuring as holding the well-manicured hands of their man.