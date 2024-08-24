Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 23-29

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Release the past; you will grow from this situation. It is not advisable to carry the burden of the past forever. Your strength and grace, along with the ability to be kind to others, are assets not many have. Do not get upset with people who are intimidated by your growth. Marriage, engagement, a new house, or relocation to a new city are on the cards. Lucky colour: Magenta pink
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Follow your creative passion. You will overcome any challenge with ease. New opportunities for excitement and abundance will come organically. Your karmic cycles of this lifetime are coming to a full circle. Follow the path of spirituality. The love and respect from your family are the most fulfilling rewards. Lucky colour: Olive green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
It’s time to cut your cords from situations that are not meant for your highest good. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. The love of family and home will help you ease your stress. Trust your psychic insights and have complete faith in God. A breakthrough in your job with a promotion will once again elevate your confidence. Lucky colours: White, black, purple
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
This is a lucky week. New resources of money, time, or support will come. A change in job or promotion is also foreseen. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Nurture yourself and those you love with your practical, wise advice and care. You have the ability to make anything look more beautiful. Lucky colour: Golden
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
A positively new, emotionally fulfilling experience is brewing. This will have a deep and everlasting impact. Believe in your spiritual insights at this time. Go after what you want; the universe will send helpful and resourceful people to guide you. A situation in life will end, and you will be finally free. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Focus on your studies and enhance your knowledge, as that will bring great rewards in the future. Take action and do not procrastinate the situation. You will know instinctively what to do. Release all doubts, as that will hinder your progress. Your worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. The universe is guiding you at every step of life. Lucky colour: Mauve
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Do what you love and what gives you joy. Working as a team will bring abundance and accolades. The universe is assuring you of a secured retirement in the future. Provided, you release your past and learn to live in peace from within. Time heals all wounds. Put your past behind and look forward to a bright future ahead. Lucky colours: Brown, indigo
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Your plans will work out well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Career growth is foreseen, provided you work with a team. For those who are planning to get into showbiz, move ahead and don't ever doubt your potential. Don’t give up on those you love. The love from family and friends is your biggest strength. Lucky colour: Rust brown
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Follow your passion. New opportunities for adventure and happiness will come; grab them and live your life to the fullest. Your journey towards the spiritual realms begins now. Meditation and prayers will be heard and responded to. Stay positive, and success in your professional life is guaranteed. You are free from your past. Lucky colours: Yellow, orange
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Two hearts are dedicated to create something wonderful. You are being watched by a kindred spirit, who is loving you unconditionally. A getaway with friends and family to celebrate is on the cards. However, monitor your expenses. Do not go overboard. An exciting new challenge is coming your way. Lucky colours: Sea green, light green
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
It’s time for a celebration. Release yourself from burdensome situations; a new financial breakthrough with a promise of a great future is foreseen. On the work front, it is time to take action for a great cause. You will know instinctively what to do in the situation. The universe praises those who know the art of moving forward despite all the challenges thrown at them. Lucky colour: Turquoise
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
A revelation about a person or a situation will offer you freedom. Break free of procrastination. The wheel of fortune favours you now; this marks the end of a delay and the beginning of a new era for you. Starting a new life with the blessings of the universe and the love and support of your family and friends is the best thing you can manifest. Lucky colours: White, Sky blue