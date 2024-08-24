Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 23-29

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Release the past; you will grow from this situation. It is not advisable to carry the burden of the past forever. Your strength and grace, along with the ability to be kind to others, are assets not many have. Do not get upset with people who are intimidated by your growth. Marriage, engagement, a new house, or relocation to a new city are on the cards. Lucky colour: Magenta pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Follow your creative passion. You will overcome any challenge with ease. New opportunities for excitement and abundance will come organically. Your karmic cycles of this lifetime are coming to a full circle. Follow the path of spirituality. The love and respect from your family are the most fulfilling rewards. Lucky colour: Olive green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to cut your cords from situations that are not meant for your highest good. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. The love of family and home will help you ease your stress. Trust your psychic insights and have complete faith in God. A breakthrough in your job with a promotion will once again elevate your confidence. Lucky colours: White, black, purple

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This is a lucky week. New resources of money, time, or support will come. A change in job or promotion is also foreseen. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Nurture yourself and those you love with your practical, wise advice and care. You have the ability to make anything look more beautiful. Lucky colour: Golden

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

A positively new, emotionally fulfilling experience is brewing. This will have a deep and everlasting impact. Believe in your spiritual insights at this time. Go after what you want; the universe will send helpful and resourceful people to guide you. A situation in life will end, and you will be finally free. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Focus on your studies and enhance your knowledge, as that will bring great rewards in the future. Take action and do not procrastinate the situation. You will know instinctively what to do. Release all doubts, as that will hinder your progress. Your worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. The universe is guiding you at every step of life. Lucky colour: Mauve