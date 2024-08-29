Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 30 -September 6

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the detailing to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others is an asset not everyone possesses. For those who wish to make it big in life, take a leap of faith. Your power and confidence will intimidate others. Don’t react; just stay calm and kind. Lucky colour: Dusk orange
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Don’t be overconfident, as there is a better way of handling the situation. Pause for reflection and dare to be different. Your plans will work out as expected. I see financial success and a promise of retirement. You will have a rich and rewarding family life. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire others. Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
A very happy ending, marking a full circle of life and karmic cycles. Spiritual awakening, growth, and insights are foreseen. Expect a great deal of activity with sudden and immediate results in the future. Maintain two-way communication with your superiors. Monitor your emotions, especially when it comes to spending. Too much or too little is an issue you will be dealing with. Lucky colour: Rust
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Wisdom and objectivity are very important now. Stay true, as a situation will arise calling for honest and open communication. Follow your heart, as the love of home and family with trustworthy psychic information will be the highlight of this week. Insights from quiet meditation is useful. You need more sleep or time off. Lucky colour: Sea green
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Prosperity arises from wise planning. Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. Overseas travel and relocations are on the cards. There is a challenge you can resolve easily, but withdraw from the drama of others. There will be a new beginning, marking the end of delays. A change in direction will offer happiness. Lucky colour: Mauve
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Wonderful new ideas will keep you excited. Don’t allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear up your communication problems with others. There is something better awaiting you on the other side of the bridge. A spiritual quest awaits. On the work front, choose logic over emotions. Changes are in your favour. Lucky colours: Sky blue, off-white
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
It's light at the end of the tunnel, which is a positive beam of hope. Breathe a sign of relief and make new plans. Relocation or travel are on the cards. There is so much to accomplish. Make a detailed plan. You are being watched by someone kind in heaven and on earth. A financially abundant retirement is foreseen with a rich and rewarding family life. Lucky colour: White
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Insights that come from quiet meditation require ample sleep and relief from stress. There is something better awaiting. Have patience and believe in the divine plans. A spiritual awakening is foreseen. In the days to come, choose logic over emotions, as you will accomplish many tasks at once. In your personal life, the love of home and family will keep you in high spirits. Lucky colour: Royal blue
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
The two hearts are dedicated to creating something wonderful. Kindred spirits heal each other by pouring love and respect into each other. There will be new beginnings, and end of delays. A change in direction will offer you happiness. Stay away from others’ emotional dramas. Patience is required while dealing with such situations. Lucky colour: Brown
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
It’s time to take action, as you are heading towards a great cause. The universe will guide you instinctively. An exciting new challenge will arise. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts or documents thoroughly. Take pride in your excellent work. Consider getting additional education or training. Enhance your knowledge and upgrade your skills. Lucky colour: Sea blue
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Be fearless and stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. It’s time to act on your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded with abundant resources. Take command of your life and the situations. Trust your intuitive powers. They will never fail you. Lucky colours: Beige, brown, rust
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Your worry regarding the future is totally unnecessary. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret, guilt, or worry to your guardian angels. Your strength and grace through kindness are qualities not many possess. With a forgiving heart, move on. Lucky colours: Salmon pink, teal green