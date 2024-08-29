Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 30 -September 6

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the detailing to others. Experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others is an asset not everyone possesses. For those who wish to make it big in life, take a leap of faith. Your power and confidence will intimidate others. Don’t react; just stay calm and kind. Lucky colour: Dusk orange

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Don’t be overconfident, as there is a better way of handling the situation. Pause for reflection and dare to be different. Your plans will work out as expected. I see financial success and a promise of retirement. You will have a rich and rewarding family life. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your success will inspire others. Lucky colour: Pink



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A very happy ending, marking a full circle of life and karmic cycles. Spiritual awakening, growth, and insights are foreseen. Expect a great deal of activity with sudden and immediate results in the future. Maintain two-way communication with your superiors. Monitor your emotions, especially when it comes to spending. Too much or too little is an issue you will be dealing with. Lucky colour: Rust

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Wisdom and objectivity are very important now. Stay true, as a situation will arise calling for honest and open communication. Follow your heart, as the love of home and family with trustworthy psychic information will be the highlight of this week. Insights from quiet meditation is useful. You need more sleep or time off. Lucky colour: Sea green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Prosperity arises from wise planning. Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. Overseas travel and relocations are on the cards. There is a challenge you can resolve easily, but withdraw from the drama of others. There will be a new beginning, marking the end of delays. A change in direction will offer happiness. Lucky colour: Mauve

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Wonderful new ideas will keep you excited. Don’t allow bumps in the road to hinder your progress. Clear up your communication problems with others. There is something better awaiting you on the other side of the bridge. A spiritual quest awaits. On the work front, choose logic over emotions. Changes are in your favour. Lucky colours: Sky blue, off-white