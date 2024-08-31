Get festive-ready: Must-have skincare essentials

To combat all-day hectic schedules during the season, having long-lasting perfumes is a mandate. With Ossa dropping its Magnet Collection, here’s what you should not miss. Available in five fragrances – Aqua, Fresh, Original, Floral and Oudh, there is something in it for everybody. While these can be tried out individually based on your preference of aroma, you can also avail the whole set in an exclusive Discovery Set. From Spicate Mint to frosted apple, from citrus to pink pepper, from mandarin to bergamot, Jasmine, vanilla, musk and even saffron, and Lavendar, the myriad notes are perfect for formal, casual, festive occasions.

INR 499. Available online