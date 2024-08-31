Get festive-ready: Must-have skincare essentials

With Ganesh Chaturthi knocking on your doorstep, its time to keep all the festive and pre-festive skincare items in hand. Indulge draws out a list of some of these latest drops that you might consider having in your vanity.
If you want to use the hashtags sunkissed for all your sunny day photographs but do not really want the rays to harm your skin, check out Heliocare Advanced Gel SPF 50 by Cantabria Labs from Spain. This sunscreen is a result of science, innovation, experimentation and results. Its Fernblock technology, anti-oxidant properties of Vitamin E and green tea helps in absorbing UV rays and soothe the skin. Being a gel the texture provides softness and a non-sticky feeling which lasts long on the face and body with efficiency.
INR 1180. Available online.
With long hours of standing in the sun, humid conditions or dry and sweaty weather, the skin starts losing its moisture. Keeping it hydrated is a top priority. A well-hydrated skin also allows make-up to last for a long time. To solve this problem is the Mul's kin hydration mask. This nourishes and exfoliates your skin making it heal from within. What more. It is a light-weight gel-based texture which can be used by those having normal to dry skin. In terms of ingredients, it has hyaluronic acid, saffron, kokum and chamomile.
INR 899. Available online.
If you want to keep your skincare treatment on the go with you then check out Kiehl’s new addition to its Ultra Facial Line. This Ultra Facial Barrier Balm is a stick which can be taken with you anywhere and everywhere. It hydrates and strengthens the skin. Essentially for all skin types, this has Squalene, ceramides, glacial glycoprotein and more. It helps in maintaining a healthy skin.
INR 2700. Available online.
To combat all-day hectic schedules during the season, having long-lasting perfumes is a mandate. With Ossa dropping its Magnet Collection, here’s what you should not miss. Available in five fragrances – Aqua, Fresh, Original, Floral and Oudh, there is something in it for everybody. While these can be tried out individually based on your preference of aroma, you can also avail the whole set in an exclusive Discovery Set. From Spicate Mint to frosted apple, from citrus to pink pepper, from mandarin to bergamot, Jasmine, vanilla, musk and even saffron, and Lavendar, the myriad notes are perfect for formal, casual, festive occasions.
INR 499. Available online