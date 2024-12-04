Chin up! The what and how behind chin fillers

With the trend of pharma-beauty on the rise and the news of actress- influencer Uorfi Javed dissolving her 8-year-old chin fillers, we've been finding ourselves scrolling through the internet to gain more insight about this oft-heard process. If you're exploring getting the procedure done, this short read could dispel some myths and give you a little background on what to expect or consider.

What are chin fillers?

Chin fillers are non-surgical procedures that change the definition of the chin to create a defined jawline, thereby making the face appear more youthful and symmetric.

The procedure itself—relatively simple—can be performed in the consulting doctor’s clinic. It involves injecting gel-like dermal fillers into the soft tissues of the jaw and is an alternative to chin implant surgeries, which are permanent.

How do fillers help?

Fillers restore volume loss in the face due to aging and can be used to define or increase the projection of the chin. Some choose fillers to address congenital conditions such as cleft chins or facial asymmetry, or to simply change chin contour.

Types of filler

Different types of fillers serve different requirements. A denser product that’s injected more deeply typically lasts longer. The treatment area, body chemistry and filler type determine how long the filler might last.

Hyaluronic acid fillers are the most temporary option and are usually recommended for people trying a filler for the first time. These last anywhere between 6-12 months. Calcium hydroxylapatite is another short-term option, which lasts around a year.

The first step

Consult with a cosmetic surgeon to ask questions, discuss your concerns, understand possible side effects. The surgeon should also evaluate the chin and review medical history before giving the go-ahead.

How it’s done

At the start of the chin filler procedure, the licensed and experienced practitioner sterlises the area. After applying a numbing cream, they strategically inject a specific amount of filler into the soft tissues of the chin.

Visible results are immediate but could differ depending on the product and area where the filler is injected. It’s possible to experience mild swelling and bruising following the procedure.

Risks or complications

While dermal fillers carry minimal risks, any procedure on the human body carries the risk of complications. These can include itching, bruising and swelling, infection, distortion due to movement of the filler from the original site, scarring, etc.

There is the possibility of abscesses forming as well. The immune system sometimes treats the filler like a foreign body and may create foreign body granulomas (tissue masses, firm lumps).

However, if all goes well, a person can return to normal life right away, though cosmetic surgeons may advise waiting a couple of days before they resume exercising or engage in other strenuous activities.

Celebs spotted with chin fillers

Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have publicly spoken about getting chin fillers to enhance their facial features. UK-based (former) glamour model and TV personality Katie Price has spoken about her cosmetic procedures, including chin fillers, as part of her ongoing transformation.

In India, Bollywood actressses such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty have been open about about them getting cosmetic enhancements, though none of them have spoken specifically about fillers.