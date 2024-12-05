Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 6-12

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You are the rising sun, who has the ability to bring stability and efficiency to others’ lives. Taking charge of a situation will bring peace and harmony to your life. Your ambitious plans will work out as expected; This is also the time to seek relief from stress. Believe in your intuitions as they will guide you to the right solutions. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Lucky colour: Violet

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Harmonious relationships with family members, with a promise of a happily ever after, are on the cards. In the work front, teamwork will be beneficial. Avoid shortcuts and follow the legally permissible route. Review all details before proceeding ahead. Release the past and move on to a new beginning. There is an enriching future waiting. Let go and let God in. Lucky colour: Off-white

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Your love will be appreciated by your loved ones. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Practical and wise advice with a dash of luck will make you a lucky person. Your personal and professional life is getting the recognition that you deserve. A successful new beginning will mark an end to delays. You are being watched by your guardian angels. Lucky colours: Pink, mauve

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Take the leap of faith and believe in yourself. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. If you wish to pursue your career in social media, then go for it. Success is guaranteed in the days ahead. New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. For those who are fighting for legal battles, don’t give up. Lucky colours: Brown, purple

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Success will come to me only through objective compromise. Self-control and patience are the secret mantras. With a forgiving heart and healing energies, move on in life. Your spiritual growth will empower you. Answers to all your questions will come through meditation. Make courageous choices to change your situation. Lucky colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Life is coming to a full circle. A very happy ending will lead to a new beginning. Spiritual growth and insights will guide you in manifesting your dreams. Believe in yourself and stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Look for the magic in life and be aware of your own emotions. Lucky colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Making bold and ambitious choices as great success is possible only with people who share your vision. New friends will help you in embracing your childhood. Have faith in the universe. Lucky colours: Olive green, dark green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Stay determined and move forward in life. Both in your personal and professional life, be prepared for any possibilities. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. Successful new beginnings will be the highlight. Celebrations are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Lucky colours: Lime green, yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Release the past; and you will grow from this situation. Time heals all wounds. Insights will come from quiet meditation. The need for more sleep or time off is imperative. Seek relief from stress. A company of good and trustworthy friends will keep you sailing through. It’s time to detox your body, mind, and soul. Lucky colours: Sea green, aqua blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Your ambitious plans will work out as expected. Success will come through an objective compromise. A little self-control and patience will guide you to your highest good. You have the ability to attract helpful people, so go for it! This is a good week for you. All you need to do is have faith in the universe and choose wisely. Lucky colours: Rust, indigo

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

New opportunities for successful new beginnings will arise. Enhancing your knowledge by enrolling yourself in new courses will be beneficial in the future. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. Stand up for what you believe in and keep up the good work. Your hard work will be aptly rewarded and the results will be abundant. Lucky colour: Rainbow

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Your hard work will lead to great success. A love for beautiful things in life will tempt you to buy a new car. Valuable information will be provided through meditation. Be at peace from within, as it is going to be a time for you to move quickly. Choose logic over emotions; the changes are going to be sudden and in your favour. Lucky colours: Red, maroon