India's rich cultural heritage is reflected not only in its art and literature but also in its traditional board games, many of which have faded into obscurity over time. These games, rooted in history, carry stories of strategy, intellect and social bonding, offering a glimpse into the country's ancient recreational practices. Here’s a look at some forgotten board games indigenous to India:

Known as the 'national game of India' in ancient times, pachisi is believed to have originated during the 6th century. Played on a cross-shaped board with cowrie shells as dice, it requires tactical planning and teamwork. Variants like chaupar were enjoyed by Mughal emperors, including Akbar, who famously had life-sized boards constructed for real-time play in his courtyards. Over time, Pachisi evolved into modern versions like ludo, overshadowing the original.

A traditional game from Andhra Pradesh, ashta chamma is a dice-based strategy game that resembles pachisi but is faster-paced. Played on a simple grid, it is popular among families for its easy setup and engaging gameplay. Despite its simplicity, it demands quick thinking and resource management, embodying the cleverness valued in Indian games.

This game has been found in ancient excavations dating back to the Indus Valley civilisation. Known locally as navakankari, it involves placing nine pieces strategically on a board to form rows, called 'mills', while simultaneously blocking the opponent. Similar versions exist globally, but its Indian origins often go unrecognised.

Popular in Tamil Nadu, aadu puli aatam is a game of unequal forces. Players take on the roles of goats and tigers, with one aiming to protect the herd while the other hunts. This asymmetrical dynamic makes it unique, emphasizing strategy over brute strength. Its symbolic depiction of predator-prey relationships reflects deeper lessons in balance and survival.

While modern iterations of snakes and ladders are well-known, few remember its original form, paramapadam, rooted in moral teachings. Developed as a tool for imparting spiritual lessons, it emphasised karma and the cyclical nature of life.

A mancala-based game from Karnataka, ali guli mane involves moving seeds or beads across a wooden board with multiple pits. It combines arithmetic and strategy, making it an engaging yet educational pastime.

Reviving these games could reconnect us with our cultural roots while offering timeless lessons in strategy and resilience.