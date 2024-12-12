Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 13-19

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Welcome the silver lining, as everything in life happens for a reason. Release any feeling of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining, as you deserve to be happy. The relationship in the past has come to a completion; you are free now. Your creativity will be rewarded with abundant resources. Lucky colour: Rustic orange

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Follow your passion. You are ready for any challenge. New opportunities for adventure and excitement will come. It will be better to make a decision. Do not overanalyse the issue. Finding a mutual compromise is the best way out. People with good intentions will offer their support and guidance. Follow your creative passion. Lucky colour: Olive green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It is time to act upon your plans. Your hard work is going to be acknowledged by your seniors and subordinates. A promotion or a change in job is on the cards. Follow your heart; the love for home and family will always keep you grounded and very humble. With the help of your trustworthy psychic information, you are going to have a great week ahead. Lucky colour: Bright blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A troublesome situation is coming to an end soon. You will be finally free; new opportunities for happiness will follow. So put the past behind you; be aware of the intentions of your friends and well-wishers, as this is your time to be facing your fears. Do not get carried away by the opinions of others; rather, listen to what your heart says. Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

You have the ability to do anything right now, so go after what you want. Answers to all your questions will come only through meditation, so enjoy the process of spiritual awakening. This is also the time for you to be careful about attracting the evil eye. You need not go through your current challenges alone. Lucky colours: Pink, magenta

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Ask your angels for helpful people to lighten your load. There is light at the end of the tunnel, so breathe a sigh of relief. For those who have been working very hard in the past can expect a promotion with a relocation or temporary travel plans. A new job will offer a promise of financial success and a peaceful retired life. Lucky colours: Dark pink, brown

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

All your materialistic needs will get fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness amplifies the blessings. You will have ample reasons to celebrate with friends, family, and near and dear ones. Make bold choices, as great progress is only possible when you are in a relationship with people who share the same vision. Lucky colours: Yellow, orange, sea blue

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Stability and efficiency are important. Making impulsive decisions or overthinking can lead to trouble. Seek out other possibilities to keep your body, mind, and soul, calm. Look for the magic in life. Wisdom and objectivity are important now, so stay in your integrity. A situation will call for honest and open communication. With the help of passive therapy, a dream of yours will come true. Lucky colours: Off-white, white

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Embrace your inner child and spend some quality time with your old friends or siblings. On the work front, excellent opportunities will be offered to you. An additional course or an add-on information will be given to you. Your strength and grace will intimidate many around you. Stand up for what you believe in. Claim your personal power, as you have worked very hard to achieve this success. Lucky colours: Copper, brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Stay determined and move forward in life. Release yourself from burdensome situations, as the love of your partner will make every effort worthwhile. You can manifest the life you want; what you want will appear. This is also the beginning of a successful new year. This is a time for your career rather than a relationship. Lucky colours: Mauve, rainbow, golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

This is your lucky week. New resources of money, time, and support are being offered by the universe. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards. For those who have been fighting for justice or have been fighting a legal battle, the ruling will be made in your favour very soon. So do not give up very easily. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Lucky colours: Royal blue, brown

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Monetary expenses are high. Do not be resistant to changes. A committed romantic relationship will sweep you off your feet. Situations or topics that will make your heart flutter are on the cards. Success will come through objective compromise; self-control and patience are required. Your plans will work out. Use your resources wisely. Lucky colours: Deep purple, red