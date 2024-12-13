Your new beauty obsession starts here!

The Detan/Brightening Rice Pack with AHA & BHA from ClayCo. is a game-changer for anyone looking to remove tan and brighten their complexion. Inspired by traditional Japanese techniques, this mask combines fermented rice, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic and salicylic acids to deliver deep nourishment and gentle exfoliation. It effectively fades tan while enhancing skin brightness, making it suitable for all skin types. The clinically tested ingredients ensure optimal results, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. Whether used in the morning or evening, this mask provides a luxurious, spa-like experience that reveals a more radiant and even-toned complexion with every use.

Price on request. Available online.