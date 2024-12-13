Your new beauty obsession starts here!

Ready to level up your beauty game? From glowing skin to flawless hair, we’ve rounded up the must-have products that’ll make you feel fabulous inside and out. Whether you’re in the mood for a fresh new scent, a glow-boosting serum, or the perfect lip treatment, we’ve got you covered. Let the beauty magic begin.
Turn your hair care routine around with this potent blend of natural oils — Panash Wellness Bhringraj Trikalp Hair Oil. Packed with bhringraj, coconut, and amla extracts, this hair oil promotes growth, reduces hair fall, and strengthens roots, giving you lush, healthy hair.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
Winter, meet radiant skin! LA Pink’s microplastic-free skincare range keeps your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the season. From face washes to moisturisers, this K-beauty-inspired collection offers everything you need for your winter glow-up.
Price starts at Rs 299. Available online.
Ace the Cinnamon Roll makeup trend with Akind Drop A Hint Hydrating Skin Tint SPF 30 PA+++ that is lightweight and hydrating. Packed with hyaluronic acid and SPF, it delivers a radiant, dewy finish while keeping your skin moisturised and protected all day long.
Priced at Rs 1,800. Available online.
Perfectly sculpted brows are just a stroke away with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, which is an all-in-one brow tool. Offering three edge sizes, this pencil delivers smooth, precise application while blending seamlessly. Available in multiple shades to match every brow tone!
Priced at Rs 2,700. Available online.
On-the-go scent lovers, meet your new best friends. Blur’s solid perfumes glide on easily and last longer than traditional sprays, making them a must-have for winter. With scents like Smells Like A Warm Hug and Smells Like Fresh Cut Flowers, your fragrance game just got easier.
Priced at Rs 350 (10gm). Available online.
A healthier gut awaits with Sova X — a personalised probiotic gut health. This subscription service uses microbiome testing and personalised probiotic blends to optimise digestion and mood. Tailored just for you, it’s the future of gut care.
Price on request. Available online.
Get salon-style hair at home with Winston Blow Drying Brush. It combines the power of a blow dryer with a styling brush to add volume, shine, and frizz control, leaving your hair smooth and glossy—just like a pro!
Priced at Rs 3,490. Available online
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry is a fall must-have for anyone seeking bold, vibrant lips. The rich cherry colour is perfect for the season, delivering a sophisticated yet edgy look. What sets it apart is its 80 per cent conditioning formula, packed with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, which keeps lips hydrated and smooth. The creamy texture glides on effortlessly, minimising lines while providing a fuller, plumper appearance. Lightweight yet high-impact, this lipstick offers long-lasting colour without feeling heavy.
Priced at Rs 699. Available online.
The Detan/Brightening Rice Pack with AHA & BHA from ClayCo. is a game-changer for anyone looking to remove tan and brighten their complexion. Inspired by traditional Japanese techniques, this mask combines fermented rice, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic and salicylic acids to deliver deep nourishment and gentle exfoliation. It effectively fades tan while enhancing skin brightness, making it suitable for all skin types. The clinically tested ingredients ensure optimal results, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. Whether used in the morning or evening, this mask provides a luxurious, spa-like experience that reveals a more radiant and even-toned complexion with every use.
Price on request. Available online.
A glow-up in a bottle! Neude Skin C-Bionic Vitamin C Serum blends 20 per cent Vitamin C with lactobionic acid, kakadu plum, and more to brighten, hydrate, and smooth your skin. For a healthy, radiant complexion all year round, this is your new skincare hero.
Priced at Rs 2,200. Available online.
Fashion Colour has launched its new Shimmery Makeup Collection, which is suitable for every skin tone. This range features vibrant, eye-catching products like setting spray that help you look your best without costing a fortune. This collection is perfect for anyone who wants to create stunning looks for any occasion—whether it's a casual day out or a festive celebration—without breaking the bank.
As winter approaches, many of us start to feel the effects of colder temperatures on our skin—dryness, flakiness, and that tight, uncomfortable feeling. TNW designed a winter skincare line specifically to combat the harshest winter skin concerns, helping people maintain a healthy glow all season long. The Natural Wash Tinted Lip Balm is a versatile lip care product that moisturizes dry and chapped lips while adding a subtle tint. Its smooth and glossy texture is achieved by combining natural ingredients and other nourishing oils that naturally hydrate and nourish your lips, making them soft and supple.
Priced at Rs 360. Available online.