Five ways to protect your skin from dryness due to prolonged exposure to AC

With the rise in heat waves acoss the country, the only time we find respite is when we get into an air-conditioned room. It is, thus, natural for us to seek solace in the chills of air conditioning, but in doing so, we quite often forget the damage it causes to our skin when exposed to it for a long time. In order to avoid these, here are some skincare rituals you can swear by:
You can never go wrong with a hydrating facial cleanser in the summer. This helps cleanse the skin without over-drying. Some of the brands that offer these are L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Nourishing Cream Cleanser, Dot & Key Barrier Repair + Hydrating Gentle Face Wash and CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.
It is quite essential to keep your skin moisturised to prevent it from the dryness that being in the AC brings along. Continuous moisturising will help keep your skin smooth and prevent it from breakage underneath. Our recommendations include Pond’s Light Moisturiser, Vaseline Intensive Care and Aloe Soothe Body Lotion.
Using facial oils in your daily skincare routine will help keep your skin hydrated and smooth. Oils like argan, jojoba or rosehip can offer added protection and hydration. Products such as The Ordinary's 100% Plant-Derived Squalane or Herbivore Botanicals' Lapis Facial Oil can be very effective.
Applying face masks once or twice a week can help remove all the dirt from the skin and cleanse it. Hydrating masks also help replenish lost moisture and soothe irritated skin. Try Laneige Water Sleeping Mask or Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask to reduce dryness and cleanse the skin from within.
Water works the best when it comes to rejuvinating the body. No matter which product you use, if your body is not hydrated from within, it will show in your skin. Thus, drinking plenty of water will help your skin glow and protect you from the dryness of the cold.
(Written by Bristi Dey)