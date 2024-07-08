Monsoon beauty launches to keep a lookout for

Come Monsoons and the skin needs special care. With the rising humidity and still continuing summers amidst the dampness of the weather itself, the skin, hair, or face needs special ingredients to keep it moisturised and healthy. Here's a list of all things new for the Monsoons that should be in your bag.
To combat the effects of Monsoon on your hair is the Nashi Argan Essential Energy which is your magic potion for saving the hair against loss and breakage. It properties like anti-fall, anti-breakage, strengthening formula and noursihment to the hair make it one of the crowd favourite.
Available online and in salons across India.
The secret to your perfect pouts are healthy lips. Check out the Lip Barrier Oil from The Skin Diet Company. It has natural ingredients like Acai Berry, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil along with Hyaluronic Acid to keep your lips nourished.
Available online
If you have curls and find the monsoons to be your worst nightmare, worry no more! Check out the Curl Quenching moisture Styling Duo from Fix My Curls. with aloe vera and green tea it helps to keep your curls aligned and makes them highlight beautifully despite the weather.
Available online.
Choose to keep the dampness away by energising yourself with French Essence's latest drop. The Fresh Oud Unisex Parfum Bosy Spray with lavender, ylang ylang and sandalwood is a unisex drop which would be very handy to have in your bag this season.
Available online.
Make sure the skin remains ever hydrated with Spark Change from Dab to Fab. This repair and recovery moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated, soothes any irritation, removes oils and dryness and gives you a smooth and plush skin.
Available online.
Treat yourself to this luxurious new fragrance drop from Chloe - Nomade Nuit d’Égypte. This is a modern take on the Egyptian kyphi perfume with a floral ambery and Egyptian orange blossom notes.
Available online
Get your hair coloured in the shades of monsoon and don't worry about the damage! Here's 2.Oh! introducing several shades of blue hair colour for you to experiment with your hair colours in the shades of the season. From Aquamarine to violet to Cerulean Blue and Tropical Blue, you would find them all. These are all semi-permanent hair colour and are easily washable.
Available online