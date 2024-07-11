Beat the hair blues this monsoon with these newly launched products

Monsoons bring freshness all around us, It’s a season season synonymous with nourishment, rejuvenation, and transformation. However, it also brings along challenges of looking after one’s hair. The rains can dampen the spirits when your hair feels sticky, messy and uncontrollable. But that's where the below listed well curated haircare range come to the rescue to help you take care of your tresses, keep them beautiful and embrace the monsoon in style.
As the monsoon showers grace the earth, embrace the season's humidity with Redken’s ingenious frizz-fighting range. Bid farewell to unruly locks and say hello to sleek, manageable hair that can withstand even the most humid conditions. Redken’s carefully curated selection ensures that you're equipped to tackle any weather, from gentle drizzles to torrential downpours. Its Frizz Dismiss Rebel Tame provides frizz control while hydrating, detangling, and protecting hair from up to 230°C. Their Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-In Treatment helps leave in repair and leave out damage, making it an ideal solution for the monsoon season. Moreover, the Extreme Anti-Snap Leave-In Treatment gently smoothes the hair cuticle to help prevent hair breakage and fortify damaged hair. The Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate is an anti-frizz, hair oil-in-serum that helps control excess puffy, frizzy hair caused by humidity. The formula features Redken’s Smoothing Complex and sustainably sourced Babassu Oil for increased manageability, smoothness, and shine.
As the monsoon season arrives, the humid weather conditions lead to a variety of hair and scalp concerns. Fixderma hair care range is specifically created to help with extra benefits apart from cleaning the scalp and hair strands. Fixderma Kairfoll Bond Repair Shampoo is designed to restore and strengthen damaged hair, improve texture, and preserve hair colour. It enhances overall hair health by reducing breakage, making hair more manageable, and providing a protective barrier to any future damage with the help of HDS technology. Fixderma Kairfoll Femme Specifique Shampoo regulates DHT levels and promotes hair growth. This shampoo is infused with Procapil and Follicusan DP, known to be effective in preventing hair loss in women post pregnancy, and menopause due to fluctuation in hormones, nourishes the scalp, and aids natural hair growth. Kairfoll Anti Hair Loss Shampoo is a nourishing hair cleansing formulation enriched with multiple protein concentrate including soy and wheat germ extracts, amino acids, calcium pantothenate and biotin.
Soulflower has a range of haircare products that you must check out. The woody and sweet floral aroma of Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth acts as a mind relaxer and subdues your restlessness, while Rosemary Mint Extract Hair Spray delivers stunning shine and promotes hair growth. Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum is lightweight, non-greasy, non-oily, and combats concerns like slow hair growth, hair loss, thinning, uneven and premature greying by reversing and making hair darker, while Rosemary Tea Tree Shampoo is a gentle cleanser to de-frizz, boost shine, repair and prevent hair breakage. Rosemary helps in reducing hair loss and breakage, improving hair texture and improve circulation to the hair follicles while tea tree reduces dandruff, unclogs hair follicles and controls excess oil production. Rosemary Mint Light Strengthening Hair Oil is scientifically formulated to boost hair growth within 90 days of consistent use. The enrichment of avocado oil helps increase keratin production, which ensures longevity and elasticity. The light hair oil is a blend of powerful and effective essential oils of rosemary, peppermint and spearmint.
Elevate your haircare routine with Suroskie’s newly launched products that are meticulously crafted to cater to the modern individual who seeks luxury, efficacy, and innovation in their beauty regimen. Revive and Defend by Suroskie is a paraben- and sulfate-free, smoothing shampoo that is ideal for sensitised, colour-treated, or chemically-treated hair. This luxurious formula removes impurities and buildup, leaving your scalp refreshed and your hair feeling fuller from root to tip. This shampoo strengthens and nourishes hair, revealing a radiant shine that turns heads. Indulge in a spa-like experience with the shampoo’s creamy texture and captivating fragrance that lingers throughout the day. Suroskie Advanced Glass Hair Serum (SPF 25) is enriched with powerful active ingredients for salon-worthy results at home! Infused with Hydrolyzed Keratin, Collagen, and Wheat Protein, this luxurious serum deeply nourishes and strengthens each strand, restoring vitality and resilience to your hair. Revive & Depend Instant Glass Hair Mask is formulated in Korea by haircare experts. It deeply nourishes and repairs upto 40% of damaged hair in just one use. Infused with a potent blend of Hydrolyzed Keratin, Collagen, Wheat Protein, and Soya Protein, this powerhouse formula deeply nourishes and strengthens hair from within, while Shea Butter, Murumuru Butter, and Almond Oil replenish moisture, leaving hair silky-smooth and lustrous.
During monsoons, increased humidity can lead to frizzy and unmanageable hair. Kama Ayurveda’s Monsoon Hair Rescue range is designed to combat these challenges, providing essential care and protection for your hair. Brinadi Thailam Intensive Hair Oil (200 ml) is an intensive hair fall treatment oil that prevents hair loss, dandruff, and premature greying. The secret to Indians’ lush, glossy hair – this traditional Ayurvedic recipe consists of potent herbs extracted into pure Sesame oil and Milk. Bringadi Hair Cleanser (200 ml) is a nourishing, repairing, volumising hair cleanser. It is clinically proven to reduce hair fall, dandruff flakes and oily scalp. Bringadi Hair Conditioner (200 g) is a gentle, Ayurveda-based formulation that improves hair texture, reduces frizz and flyaways and restores lost moisture. Formulated with nourishing and restoring ingredients, it can be easily added to your haircare routine. The key benefits of the Monsoon Hair Rescue range includes Hydration: The products deeply hydrate your hair and restore lost moisture, preventing dryness and frizz. Nourishment: Enriched with 13 Ayurvedic botanicals including Bhringraj, they nourish your scalp and strengthen hair roots. Protection: Formulated to protect your hair from the harmful effects of humidity and rain.
2.Oh!’s Hair Serum is perfect for the rains. This Keratin and Argan oil-packed serum can be your monsoon hair-saviour! Excess moisture in the air can leave your scalp sweaty which then dilutes and washes away the natural oils, essential for keratin production. Too much humidity can also cause your hair strands to swell, potentially disrupting the keratin structure. What you need is a keratin fortifier that packs in an extra punch during the monsoon. This serum replenishes your hair with keratin, strengthening it, making it smooth and shiny while repairing it and preventing further breakage. Moreover, Argan Oil, more popularly referred to as ‘liquid gold’, is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and Vitamin E. This nourishing oil deeply hydrates your hair, combating the dryness and frizz caused by the season’s humidity. This Argan oil-packed serum leaves your hair irresistibly soft, smooth, frizz-free, light and free of the greasy residue associated with most oils. 2.Oh!’s hair serum has a unique, lightweight creme-based formula that is easy to apply and quickly absorbed. This ensures your hair stays light and bouncy, even as it soaks in all the benefits of Keratin and Argan Oil.
Floractive Profissional has unveiled Organic Nano Gel’ Treatment, a one-stop solution for effective hair rebuilding. The Formaldehyde Free treatment consists of nanoparticles that reach deep inside the hair fiber to repair the roots without opening cuticles making the hair up to 100% straight for up to 50 washes. With antioxidant and vitamin rich ingredients like Rosehip Oil, Seaweed Algae, Sunflower Oil, and Organic Acids, this is the go-to gel for healthy, shiny and frizz-free hair. The second offering from Floractive professional is the Organic Nano Gel Shampoo. Laced with nature’s finest ingredients, this paraben Free shampoo is an absolute wonder product. Its balanced and effective formulation cleans hair in the most accurate way possible, while constantly keeping your tresses happy and hydrated. Enriched with Rosehip Oil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Amino Acids and Ozone Protein, this shampoo provides the care and pamper that every little strand of hair deserves. Their third offering is the Organic Nano Gel 3 in 1that serves as a conditioner, mask as well as leave-in for your hair. With hydration properties that maintain the necessary moisture, this conditioner locks and seals the cuticles from any kind of damage.
