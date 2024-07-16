Travel-friendly skincare products to keep your skin glowing during monsoon

The monsoon season, with its lush green landscapes and roaring waterfalls, offers a unique charm that attracts globetrotters seeking a blend of nature’s beauty and adventure. However, monsoon travel also presents unique challenges for your skin. High humidity, sudden temperature changes, and increased exposure to rain can disrupt your usual skincare routine. To keep your skin healthy and glowing during the monsoon season, here are some essential travel-friendly skincare products:
Cetaphil Moisturising Cream is a rich, non-greasy cream formulated with a dermatologist-backed blend of niacinamide, panthenol, and hydrating glycerin to improve the resilience of sensitive skin. Enriched with sweet almond oil, this cream provides intense and lasting 48-hour hydration, making it perfect for daily use.
Price: INR 1299 (250 gm)
This shower gel is made of 96 per cent natural origin content. It features a citrusy bergamot and tangerine fragrance blended with soothing lavender floral notes. Safe for sensitive skin, this dermatologically tested shower gel has a skin-friendly pH. Enjoy a refreshing shower anytime with its calming lavender and citrus scent.
Price: INR 499 (500 ml)
Specially formulated for sensitive Indian skin, offering broad-spectrum protection from UV rays, this sunscreen also acts as a shield against pollution and damaging blue light. The ceramides in the formulation help restore the skin barrier, making it ideal for Indian skin.
Price: INR 499 (50 gm)
Designed to enhance your skin's radiance and vitality, this 30ml serum provides deep hydration and improves your skin's overall texture, leaving you with a more radiant and youthful complexion.
Price: INR 499 (30 ml)
This body mist offers a long-lasting, floral-fruity fragrance that keeps you feeling fresh all day. Its travel-friendly design makes it easy to carry, ensuring you stay refreshed on the go.
Price: INR 575 (150 ml)