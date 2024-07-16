Try these hydrating serums to keep your skin healthy this monsoon

As the monsoon season arrives, the high humidity can wreak havoc on our skin, making it greasy, dehydrated, and prone to breakouts. To maintain a radiant complexion during these muggy months, it's essential to choose the right hydrating serums formulated to counteract humidity. Here is a curated list of the best serums to keep your skin hydrated, balanced, and glowing despite the damp weather.
Moha: Hydrating Face Serum
Stay radiant and hydrated even in the monsoon humidity with this serum. This expert blend features 2 per cent hyaluronic acid for an instant moisture boost, papaya to prevent pigmentation and even out skin tone, bamboo extract to strengthen the skin barrier, and rice bran to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Users love its ability to keep skin plump and refreshed, making it a must-have for your monsoon skincare routine.
Price: Rs 575
Brighten your complexion and fight pigmentation with The Derma Co's 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum. Kojic acid, derived from fermented rice and specific mushrooms, neutralizes damage from pollution, UV rays, and chemicals. Combined with 1% Alpha Arbutin, this serum fades dark spots and controls melanin production. The potent formula absorbs well, delivering visible results quickly.
Price: INR 249
Streamline your skincare routine this monsoon with Skinvest's CEO Face Serum. Tackling acne, dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone, this serum is packed with 27 Indian botanicals, antioxidants, and probiotics for maximum effectiveness. The air-less pump packaging preserves its potency, ensuring the best results with each use. Suitable for both morning and evening, it absorbs effortlessly, leaving your skin with a healthy glow.
Price: INR 999
Fight daily comedones, whiteheads, blackheads, and pustular acne with this anti-acne serum by The Indulgeo Essentials. This product combines Dendriclear, Granactive Acne, and Prodew 600 to deliver outstanding results. Ideal for juvenile acne, maskne, oily skin, and daily imperfections, its powerful ingredients cleanse pores, eradicate bacteria, and soothe your skin, making it an essential part of your monsoon skincare regimen.
Price: INR 1215