These new luxury perfumes are sure to keep you feeling fresh all-day

Here's a good news for perfume fans, Lavie Luxe has now introduced four ravishing luxurious scents to tingle your olfactory senses. Having being known for its wonderful range of premium bags and accessories, their focus is now expanding to a range of high-end perfumes as well.
The new range features four Eau de Parfum (EDP) fragrances. Lush, hints of a blend of floral and fruity fragrance with pear, jasmine and vanilla notes. Lily, on the other hand, is all about floral and spicy in combination. Its notes of lily rose and pink pepper spice makes it perfect to go with all your evening cocktail parties.
If you are looking for a refreshing scent to keep you feeling fresh all day, Lagoon should be your muse. With mandarin orange, lavender and patchouli, this perfume can also be your best seaside vacation buddy. The last of the lot, named Love is filled with citrusy and woody fragrance with bergamot, patchouli and woody elements.
These perfumes are tested to make sure they are not harsh on the skin. Their long lasting scents which lasts up-to 6-8 hours in all weathers makes it one of the enviable products in your accessories wardrobe this season. With the humid summer and dampening monsoon on the rise, feeling fresh and energized is one of the primary things to take care of and these perfumes do just the same!
Price: INR 1999+ (Single 100 ml / Gift Set)
Availability: Website / Online/ Offline