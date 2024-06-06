Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 7-13

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
It’s time to cut your cords from certain people and move on. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. New avenues of growth and abundance are manifesting, provided you act upon them now and don’t overthink. The results will be sudden and in your favour. Your hard work will pay off well. Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
A lucky week ahead. Moving into a new house with your spouse will bring abundance and prosperity. Your success will motivate others forever. Through determination and self-control, keep moving ahead professionally. This is the time to grow spiritually, as the messages received through meditation are accurate and life-changing. Lucky colours: Golden, white
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Make bold and ambitious choices in your professional life. Great progress is possible with people who share your vision. Face your fears and grow stronger. Rely on your intuition for accurate guidance. Beware of fake people. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Beware of false promises and fake people. Believe in your instincts over other’s advice. It’s about time you face your fears and improvise your plans accordingly. Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power. Follow your passion and be prepared for any challenges. Lucky colour: Orange
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Do what you love. This is a great time for personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Teamwork will yield great results. An exciting new challenge awaits. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts or documents very thoroughly. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. Lucky colour: Rust
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
You need not go through challenges alone. Ask for divine guidance and become more spiritual. You must safeguard your aura from toxic people. The timely intervention of a guru or healer will keep you shielded. A great opportunity to do something amazing will come to you. A sense of wonder will keep you optimistic. Lucky colour: Blue
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Everything in life happens for a reason. Release regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Do not give up on those you love and those who heal you with their presence and unconditional support. Your psychic insights will convey valuable information through prayers and meditation. The wheel of fortune favours you now. Lucky colours: Teal green, pista green
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Through the power of manifestation you can achieve all your success in the most magical ways. This is your lucky week. Through stability and efficiency, you can take charge of your ambitious plans. This is a great time for personal growth in your career and artistic endeavours . Working with others in a cooperative manner will be highly beneficial. Lucky colour: Pink
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
It’s your lucky week. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. Your fight for justice and equality will bring great results. The ruling made in your favour is well deserved. Stay true to your integrity, with wisdom and objectivity as your strengths. A situation will call for open and honest communication. Lucky colour: Green
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Make choices from your heart. Deep emotional commitments will sweep you off your feet. Love conquers all boundaries; the power of love is above everyone. Stability and efficiency are important this week. Take charge of your situation. Your ambitious plans will work in your favour. Make plans for travel and relocations in the future. Lucky colour: Purple
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Cut your cords from toxic people. considered taking a more uplifting approach. You have invested wisely in the past. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. There is so much to accomplish, make a detailed plan. Your guardian angels are watching you. Lucky colour: Mauve
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
There are no shortcuts in success. Avoid walking on lesser known paths in order to reach the finish point faster. The love of your spouse, parents and children is enough to keep you on the right path. Monitor your health and do not hesitate to detox your body and mind to get rid of your anger and substance abuse. Lucky colour: Turquoise