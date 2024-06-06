Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 7-13

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

It’s time to cut your cords from certain people and move on. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. New avenues of growth and abundance are manifesting, provided you act upon them now and don’t overthink. The results will be sudden and in your favour. Your hard work will pay off well. Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

A lucky week ahead. Moving into a new house with your spouse will bring abundance and prosperity. Your success will motivate others forever. Through determination and self-control, keep moving ahead professionally. This is the time to grow spiritually, as the messages received through meditation are accurate and life-changing. Lucky colours: Golden, white



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make bold and ambitious choices in your professional life. Great progress is possible with people who share your vision. Face your fears and grow stronger. Rely on your intuition for accurate guidance. Beware of fake people. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Beware of false promises and fake people. Believe in your instincts over other’s advice. It’s about time you face your fears and improvise your plans accordingly. Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power. Follow your passion and be prepared for any challenges. Lucky colour: Orange

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Do what you love. This is a great time for personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Teamwork will yield great results. An exciting new challenge awaits. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts or documents very thoroughly. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. Lucky colour: Rust

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You need not go through challenges alone. Ask for divine guidance and become more spiritual. You must safeguard your aura from toxic people. The timely intervention of a guru or healer will keep you shielded. A great opportunity to do something amazing will come to you. A sense of wonder will keep you optimistic. Lucky colour: BlueMake choices from your heart. Deep emotional commitments will sweep you off your feet. Love conquers all boundaries; the power of love is above everyone. Stability and efficiency are important this week. Take charge of your situation. Your ambitious plans will work in your favour. Make plans for travel and relocations in the future. Lucky colour: Purpl