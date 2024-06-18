Five new highlighters that will help accentuate the high points of your face while leaving behind a glow

With a plethora of options — from liquid and cream to powder and hybrid formulations, catering to different skin types and preferences — highlighters have become an indispensable item in every cosmetics user's collection.
Designed to accentuate the high points of the face such as the cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of the nose, the product reflects light and creates a flattering glow.
Beyond simply adding a sheen, many of today's highlighters are infused with skincare benefits, including hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils, ensuring the skin looks healthy and vibrant.
The trend has also embraced a variety of finishes, from subtle, natural glows to bold, metallic shines, allowing users to customise their look for any occasion. From affordable to luxury, here is a curated list of newly-launched highlighters we recently reviewed.
Kay Beauty, the beauty brand co-created by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, has announced the launch of its latest breakthrough product — the Hyper Gloss Liquid Luminizing Highlighter. Having tried all three shades: Champagne for a golden hour glow, Sparkling for a warm sun-kissed effect and Rosé for a glass-like flushed look, we can attest that this highlighter is a blend of sophistication and science. It contains micro, light-reflecting pearls meticulously crafted to capture and refract light for an unparalleled radiant effect. This liquid brilliance comes in a metallic finish, making it ultra-pigmented, while the weightless formula glides onto the skin like silk, providing a highlighted effect without visible glitters. The highlighter promises a luminous complexion that lasts all day without fading or creasing and layers seamlessly over makeup. ₹949. Available online.
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty presents the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal. This weightless, long-wear, cream-powder hybrid highlighter is designed for both face and eyes, available in a range of shades in solos and expertly paired duos. Crafted for all skin tones, this highlighter is infused with superfine shimmer and it offers a smooth, creamy texture for highlighting your face, eyes and collarbone. However, despite its promising features, the cream-powder hybrid may not live up to the impressive standards expected by some users. ₹4,000. Available online.
The On Point Highlighter by O&O Beauty features a skin-loving formula with a shimmering finish, providing a super-pigmented, multidimensional look. This weightless highlighter blends seamlessly into your skin, delivering the ultimate highlighted effect. Infused with jojoba seed oil, sesame seed oil and amla fruit extract, it nourishes while it illuminates. The Icon shade offers a stunning copper gold hue that enhances your natural glow. ₹1,550. Available online.
The Cosmic Glow Highlighter Duo by Namrata Soni's Simply Nam features two stunning shades, infused with light-diffusing pigments that provide amplified radiance. This lightweight and long-lasting formula contains jojoba oil and squalene, making your skin glow from within. You can apply it anywhere, from cheekbones and eyelids to shoulders and collarbones. Moon Glow offers a heavenly champagne radiance, while Star Glow provides a mystical lilac shimmer. Designed with Indian skin tones, climate, and lifestyle in mind, this feather-light powder formula ensures comfortable wear all day or night. ₹1,699. Available online.
Typsy Beauty's Silk Cushion Highlighter in the shade Dipped in Gold is a liquid highlighter with a weightless formula that blends instantly for a seamless look. This highlighter contains the finest pearls and pigments to help achieve a rich colour payoff that shines all day long. Specially created for Indian skin tones, it is packed with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to nourish your skin. The liquid formula stays dewy all day long, and the soft cushion applicator ensures hassle-free application. One can also try the product in a Diamond Fizz variant. ₹1,200. Available online.