Five new highlighters that will help accentuate the high points of your face while leaving behind a glow

With a plethora of options — from liquid and cream to powder and hybrid formulations, catering to different skin types and preferences — highlighters have become an indispensable item in every cosmetics user's collection.

Designed to accentuate the high points of the face such as the cheekbones, brow bones and the bridge of the nose, the product reflects light and creates a flattering glow.

Beyond simply adding a sheen, many of today's highlighters are infused with skincare benefits, including hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils, ensuring the skin looks healthy and vibrant.

The trend has also embraced a variety of finishes, from subtle, natural glows to bold, metallic shines, allowing users to customise their look for any occasion. From affordable to luxury, here is a curated list of newly-launched highlighters we recently reviewed.