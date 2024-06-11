Celebrity makeup artist Penaz Mithuji shares 8 essential makeup tips for beginners

Makeup is an art and can be daunting for those trying it for the first time. From understanding your skin type to mastering basic techniques like blending and contouring, here’s a complete guide on how to apply makeup for newbies.

Celebrity makeup artist Penaz Mithuji, who has worked with names such as the late actor Irrfan Khan, rapper Divine, actress Aditi Rao Hydari, actors Vidyut Jammwal and Aparshakti Khurana, has shared tips with a media publication on eight essential makeup tips for beginners.

A clean canvas

Start with a clean face before applying any makeup. Ensure it is clean and moisturised. A good skincare routine helps your makeup go on smoothly and last longer. Cleanse, tone and moisturise your skin to create a healthy base.

Invest in quality

Quality makeup brushes and products can make a significant difference in your application. They provide better control and a more polished finish. Begin with a few essentials, a foundation brush, a fluffy powder brush, an eyeshadow brush and a beauty blender.

Understand your skin type

Choosing the right foundation according to your skin type is very important as much as selecting the right foundation. Test shades on your jawline, not your hand, to find the perfect match. Consider oil-free formulas for oily skin, hydrating foundations for dry skin and mineral makeup for sensitive skin.