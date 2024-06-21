Rashmika Mandanna shares her top tips for healthy, radiant skin ahead of World Bathing Day 2024

Must-haves in her bathing routine

Rashmika’s bathing ritual revolves around nourishing and pampering her skin, especially after long days on set. Alongside natural body oils and moisturisers that keep her skin hydrated and glowing, Rashmika relies on ITC Fiama Sandalwood Oil & Patchouli Shower Gel for a luxurious shower experience.

“I find solace in the calming aroma of sandalwood oil, which not only relaxes my senses but also nourishes my skin deeply. Sandalwood oil and patchouli shower gel, with its blend of sandalwood oil and patchouli, leaves my skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, making it an essential part of my bathing regimen. The skin conditioners in the shower gel work their magic to give my skin a soft glow.”

One ingredient she swears by for soft and radiant skin

As most of her days are spent in front of the camera, Rashmika ensures to maintain a holistic body care and skincare routine. “In my skincare and body care routine, I prioritize natural and nourishing ingredients that promote both physical and emotional well-being,” she shares. “One ingredient that holds a special place in my regimen is sandalwood. Its calming properties not only benefit my skin but also help me unwind and relax.”

She further adds, “The aroma of sandalwood instantly evokes memories of my childhood home and my Coorgi roots. It’s remarkable how this fragrance has the power to transport me back to those cherished moments, filling my day with warmth and comfort. It’s a beautiful reminder of where I come from and the values that shape me.”

The importance of choosing the right ingredients

Rashmika emphasises the importance of selecting the right ingredients for skincare and body care, driven by her pursuit of healthy skin and overall well-being. “I started with basic skincare and body care steps and gradually incorporated more holistic practices, such as mindfulness and using natural products,” she explains. “I have also learned the significance of choosing products that contribute to a comprehensive body care routine. As I've become more attuned to my skin's unique needs and adopted a mindful approach, my routine has evolved to prioritise nourishment, simplicity, and overall wellness. It’s been a journey of growth, self-love, and discovering what truly works best for me.”