Recreate Taylor Swift’s signature hairstyles

Taylor Swift has always been known for her signature hairstyles from her early days as a country singer to her current reign as a pop sensation. Professional stylist Issac NG gives a breakdown on how to create iconic looks of the pop sensation. Whether you're a fan of her classic curls or long bob, follow this step-by-step guide and get the right products to create stunning hairstyles.
Lover
Romance was in the air with this era as Taylor Swift returned to softer, more romantic hairstyles, featuring loose waves and effortless curls.
To achieve this look:
Start with clean, dry hair. Use Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer with the gentle air attachment to add volume to your hair, combing in the opposite direction of your hair part.
Curl sections of your hair to create loose waves, using the Dyson Round Volumising Brush attachment to create volume on the fringe and sideburns.
Gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair tie. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to create a bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins. Gently pull on the sides of the bun to loosen it slightly and create a more relaxed, undone look.
Finish the style with RedkenRoot Lifter Flexible Volumizing Spray Mousse or Schwarzkopf Professional Shine/Sparkle spray to hold everything in place and add shine. Finish the look with Aldo’s Ocilanad Women's Head Band
1989
Taylor Swift embraced a shorter hairstyle during this Era, unveiling a bob with gentle waves throughout, while also reintroducing her iconic side bang. This symbolised her transition to pop music and marked a new chapter in her career.
To achieve this look:
Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply Kerastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile E 100Ml to damp hair to tame frizz and add shine. Dry your hair followed by Dyson CorraleTMstraightener to straighten your hair. Pass the machine down slowly for a natural straight style.
Part your hair to the side, allowing a section of hair to fall across your forehead as side bangs. Use the straightener to straighten the bangs, gently curving it to the side for a soft, face-framing effect. Use the straightener to lift and volumise the roots.
Once your hair is straightened and styled, set the look with Kerastese Discipline Fluidissime Anti-Frizz Spray to keep everything in place for a longer period.