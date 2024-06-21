Recreate Taylor Swift’s signature hairstyles

Taylor Swift has always been known for her signature hairstyles from her early days as a country singer to her current reign as a pop sensation. Professional stylist Issac NG gives a breakdown on how to create iconic looks of the pop sensation. Whether you're a fan of her classic curls or long bob, follow this step-by-step guide and get the right products to create stunning hairstyles.

Lover

Romance was in the air with this era as Taylor Swift returned to softer, more romantic hairstyles, featuring loose waves and effortless curls.

To achieve this look:

Start with clean, dry hair. Use Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer with the gentle air attachment to add volume to your hair, combing in the opposite direction of your hair part.