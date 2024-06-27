Stay radiant in the rain!

Who does not like the monsoon! After the sweltering heat of the summer, monsoon brings promises of rain that soothes both the skin and the soul. The pitter patter of raindrops, the lush greenery around, it feels like we breathe a new beginning! However, just like all other seasons, monsoon has its own share of beauty challenges. From humidity-induced frizz to makeup that won't stay put, maintaining a flawless look can be tricky. But that's where we come in to help you. Take a look at our curated list of essential beauty products that will help you navigate the rainy season with ease. These products are designed to withstand the humidity, keep your skin and hair in good shape, and ensure your makeup stays perfect all day long.
Eyes got the power
Renee Hard Black Kajal Pen (with sharpener) is gorgeous on all skin tones. With each application, the rich, deep black colour produces remarkable effects. Its deep black hue makes a statement and gives any look a striking finish. This kajal remains in place despite the monsoon season's humidity and rain. There is no fading or smudging, ensuring a perfect appearance all day. Rain or shine, it completes the look and can be a necessary component of any beauty routine.
Price: INR 269. Available online.
For a natural look
Ideal for monsoon weather, the Minimalist SPF 50 Sunscreen serves as a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen with a PA++++ rating. During the monsoon, the humidity can make skin feel greasy, and even on cloudy days, harmful UV rays can penetrate through the clouds, causing excessive damage. This sunscreen has a very light texture, spreads easily, and absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it with a natural, moisturised, non-shiny look. Enriched with Vitamins A, B, E, and F, it not only helps repair skin but also minimises the damage caused by UV exposure, ensuring the skin stays healthy and protected.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Just mask it!
Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask with volcanic clusters and AHA is ideal for the monsoon season because it reduces visible pores, controls excess oil, and exfoliates skin to smooth it. This mask is intended to address the issues of oily and congested skin that arise from the humid and rainy weather. The skin feels instantly refreshed due to the cooling effect. Absorbing extra oil, the volcanic clusters help to avoid the greasy feeling that is frequently experienced in humid environments. The AHA gently exfoliates the skin, removing dead skin cells and leaving it feeling more refined and smoother.
Price: INR 880. Available online.
For stunning lips
Swiss Beauty’s Hold Me Matte Liquid Lipstick is a great monsoon makeup must-have, combining style, durability, and care in one sleek package. The waterproof and transfer-proof formula of this lipstick ensures it remains intact despite the humidity and downpours, giving you worry-free wear. No more smudges or fading, just stunning lips from morning till night. What sets this lipstick apart is its hydrating formula, infused with the goodness of apricot oil. This keeps your lips soft, supple, and moisturised, preventing the dryness that often comes with the rainy season. Also, with 30 versatile shades, Swiss Beauty spoils you for choice.
Price: INR 429. Available online.
Healthy, happy hair
The Body Shop’s Anti-Dandruff Ginger Shampoo now has new vegan and 90% natural-origin ingredients. Perfect for the monsoon season, it soothes and rebalances flaky, dry, and itchy scalps. Infused with Vegan Silk Protein, this ginger-scented product is part of the 3-step Ginger routine. It repairs hair from the inside out, leaving the scalp feeling nourished, happier, and healthier during those rainy days.
Price: INR 803. Available online.
Clearer skin
With the monsoon season upon us, the increased humidity can lead to more frequent breakouts and skin issues for many. To help combat these challenges, Bioderma has introduced Sebium Kerato+, the highly effective Gel Cream, specifically designed to address the needs of acne-prone skin during this season. Achieve clearer skin with this highly effective Gel Cream as it eliminates pimples and blackheads, reduces existing marks, and prevents new ones. With a high-tolerance formula, it provides 8 hours of hydration without drying your skin.
Price: INR 1,599. Available online.