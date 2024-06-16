Summer-proof your hair with these essential haircare products

As summer approaches, it's essential to give your hair as much care as your skin. Sun damage, humidity, and chlorine exposure can harm your hair, making proper haircare crucial. Using the right products, such as serums, shampoos, and conditioners, can help keep your hair healthy and vibrant. Our curated selection of summer-proof haircare products will ensure your hair remains protected and beautiful all season long. Explore these essentials to maintain your hair's health and glow throughout the summer.
The importance of serum
Summer heat can damage your hair, causing dryness, breakage, and an imbalanced scalp microbiome. To combat these issues, the OZiva+ Advanced Hair Growth Serum is a must-have in your summer haircare routine. OZiva+ Advanced Hair Growth Serum is scientifically formulated with pure plant actives, including Rednesnyl, derived from plant-based sources. This serum promotes the reactivation of the hair growth cycle through stem cell proliferation, visibly improving hair number and density. It also contains lindera root extract to help replenish scalp microbiomes and nourish the scalp, boosting hair growth. Additionally, basil root extract acts as a plant-derived DHT blocker, helping to reduce hair fall. This powerful combination supports hair follicle regeneration and overall scalp health, making it an effective solution for those seeking to enhance their hair growth naturally.
Price: Rs 1,099. Available online.
Pop these gummies
Keep your hair looking fabulous all summer long with Dr. Batra's Biotin Hair Gummies. These tasty little treats are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, especially biotin, which is a superstar for strengthening and growing your hair. As the summer sun takes a toll on your locks, these gummies come to the rescue, nourishing your hair from within, reducing breakage, and keeping it healthy and shiny. Easy to add to your daily routine, Dr. Batra's Biotin Hair Gummies are the perfect way to ensure your hair stays strong and beautiful, no matter how hot it gets.
Price: Rs 749. Available online.
Anti-dandruff shampoo
Ensure your hair stays healthy and flake-free this summer with The Body Shop Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. This vegan formula is enriched with ginger extract to effectively combat dandruff and soothe the scalp. By maintaining a clean and balanced scalp, it helps prevent hair loss and promotes regrowth, making it an essential addition to your summer haircare routine.
Price: Rs 945. Available online.
Repair & nourish
Say goodbye to summer hair woes with Park Avenue Beer Shampoo for Damaged Hair. This unique shampoo, made with natural beer, is good for strengthening and revitalising hair that's taken a beating from the sun and heat. The paraben-free formula works well to repair and nourish damaged strands, leaving your hair soft, healthy, and full of life. With Park Avenue Beer Shampoo, you can enjoy all your summer activities without worrying about your hair. It’s your go-to for keeping your locks looking and feeling great all season long.
Price: Rs 325. Available online.
Dual-action formula
Keep your hair glossy and vibrant this summer with Biotique's Green Apple Shine & Gloss Shampoo + Conditioner. This dual-action formula combines the cleansing power of a shampoo with the nourishing benefits of a conditioner, with green apple extracts. It works to remove impurities, enhance shine, and nourish hair, helping to prevent hair loss and boost regrowth. Make this an essential part of your summer haircare routine for healthy, lustrous locks.
Price: Rs 312. Available online.