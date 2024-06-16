Summer-proof your hair with these essential haircare products

Pop these gummies

Keep your hair looking fabulous all summer long with Dr. Batra's Biotin Hair Gummies. These tasty little treats are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, especially biotin, which is a superstar for strengthening and growing your hair. As the summer sun takes a toll on your locks, these gummies come to the rescue, nourishing your hair from within, reducing breakage, and keeping it healthy and shiny. Easy to add to your daily routine, Dr. Batra's Biotin Hair Gummies are the perfect way to ensure your hair stays strong and beautiful, no matter how hot it gets.

Price: Rs 749. Available online.